Home Business Gas emergency, Tabarelli (Nomisma): “Stocks at risk at the end of January, buy a generator to warm up this winter”
Business

Gas emergency, Tabarelli (Nomisma): “Stocks at risk at the end of January, buy a generator to warm up this winter”

by admin
Gas emergency, Tabarelli (Nomisma): “Stocks at risk at the end of January, buy a generator to warm up this winter”

An electric generator for the winter and perhaps also for the next one because at the end of the year it may be difficult to have gas. This is said by the president of Nomisma Energia Davide Tabarelli, speaking at a conference promoted in Bologna by Ascom, Abiconf and Unoenergy sharing solutions on the impact of energy costs on condominiums.

Tabarelli says it clearly: “Buy yourself an electric generator for this winter and perhaps also for the next one”. The Nomisma president cites the almost doubling of tariffs in October, “at the beginning of the year – he says – the price had risen to 1.37 euros and now we are going over 2.3 euros” with a consequent energy shock of unprecedented proportions.

“To save money – Tabarelli suggests – you need to use wood, pellets: even if prices have risen, it is always convenient”. Instead, we must be careful with heat pumps due to the increase in electricity bills. Towards the end of January and in February it could be difficult to find gas and for this reason Tabarelli speaks of “rationing”.

Last Thursday, the president of Nomisma, speaking at the 36th National Foundry Congress – a biennial event organized by Assofond, the Confindustria association that represents Italian foundries – explained the context in which we find ourselves: “The reality is that we are in a war economy – he said – but in Europe we are mostly discussing buffer solutions, which perhaps can improve the situation, but which are not suitable for solving the problem. Politics took too long to realize the crisis ».

See also  The end of the year's financial management sales gimmicks to fight the supervision

Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia

“Now we need to go back to the fundamentals – he continued – which are the ones that count: prices have exploded not for speculation, but because there is no 40% supply of a good, gas, which is essential, and which is impossible to replace with something else in a few months. For this reason, the demand for gas remained strong until the end of August despite the dizzying prices ».

«These – Tabarelli hoped – are the topics that European and national politics should deal with most: the fundamentals, the only ones really capable of bringing down the prices of our bills. It is right to try to hit speculation, but it is not only by blaming speculators that we solve the problem of the enormous quantity of gas that Europe lacks ».

You may also like

Ferrari sells windbreaker in China for 44,500 netizens:...

Dear energy, Italy has spent the most. The...

Inflation inflates state spending on interest: + 58...

Rogers: China will become the most successful country...

Sharing mobility continues to grow in Italy: Milan...

Ӣ˾˰ϵƻ _йҾŻ

U.S. media: rising prices may be ingrained, high...

Pickleball mania: Tom Brady, Kim Cljisters and Lebron...

21Vianet version of Microsoft 365 service and Teams...

Ferrari 296 Gts: road test of the 830...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy