An electric generator for the winter and perhaps also for the next one because at the end of the year it may be difficult to have gas. This is said by the president of Nomisma Energia Davide Tabarelli, speaking at a conference promoted in Bologna by Ascom, Abiconf and Unoenergy sharing solutions on the impact of energy costs on condominiums.

Tabarelli says it clearly: “Buy yourself an electric generator for this winter and perhaps also for the next one”. The Nomisma president cites the almost doubling of tariffs in October, “at the beginning of the year – he says – the price had risen to 1.37 euros and now we are going over 2.3 euros” with a consequent energy shock of unprecedented proportions.

“To save money – Tabarelli suggests – you need to use wood, pellets: even if prices have risen, it is always convenient”. Instead, we must be careful with heat pumps due to the increase in electricity bills. Towards the end of January and in February it could be difficult to find gas and for this reason Tabarelli speaks of “rationing”.

Last Thursday, the president of Nomisma, speaking at the 36th National Foundry Congress – a biennial event organized by Assofond, the Confindustria association that represents Italian foundries – explained the context in which we find ourselves: “The reality is that we are in a war economy – he said – but in Europe we are mostly discussing buffer solutions, which perhaps can improve the situation, but which are not suitable for solving the problem. Politics took too long to realize the crisis ».



Davide Tabarelli, president of Nomisma Energia

“Now we need to go back to the fundamentals – he continued – which are the ones that count: prices have exploded not for speculation, but because there is no 40% supply of a good, gas, which is essential, and which is impossible to replace with something else in a few months. For this reason, the demand for gas remained strong until the end of August despite the dizzying prices ».

«These – Tabarelli hoped – are the topics that European and national politics should deal with most: the fundamentals, the only ones really capable of bringing down the prices of our bills. It is right to try to hit speculation, but it is not only by blaming speculators that we solve the problem of the enormous quantity of gas that Europe lacks ».