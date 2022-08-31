Home Business Gas, Emma Marcegaglia: ‘European roof is the most useful solution to prevent Europe from shattering’
Business

Gas, Emma Marcegaglia: ‘European roof is the most useful solution to prevent Europe from shattering’

by admin

Interviewed by the newspaper La Repubblica Emma Marcegaglia, former president of Confindustria and Eni, who leads the Marcegaglia group, expresses her support for the idea of ​​a European ceiling on gas prices, in order to avert the worst for Europe, struggling with a severe energy crisis.

“The European roof is the most useful solution to prevent Europe from shattering – said Emma Marcegalia – the only structural one. There is also talk of separation between electricity and gas prices, a positive measure, but which would still be penalizing for Italy, because we are the country with the highest share of energy production from methane ”.

On extra-profits, he continued, “if the law says that you have to pay a tax, you have to pay it. Then eventually, if it is considered unfair, an appeal is made “.

While with regard to the hypothesis of a budget variance, the opinion is negative:

“At such a time, with rising rates and spreads, it would be dangerous. But without European solutions we would have to think about it ”.

See also  GeoPost / DPDgroup further accelerates growth in 2021 with record operating performance

You may also like

Suspected violation of securities laws and regulations TCL...

Briatore’s son CEO of a company at 12:...

Wall Street Retries Recovery After Failed Attempt. Futures...

Italy ahead of elections, ‘PNRR engine of GDP...

In the reindustrialisation of the former Gkn the...

48 million “specialized, specialized, and new” enterprises of...

MPS falls again, historical lows and -65% YTD....

From Desio to Taormina, the expensive bills sink...

Inflation still runs in the Eurozone: the ECB...

For Holzmann, the ECB should raise rates by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy