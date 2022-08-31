Interviewed by the newspaper La Repubblica Emma Marcegaglia, former president of Confindustria and Eni, who leads the Marcegaglia group, expresses her support for the idea of ​​a European ceiling on gas prices, in order to avert the worst for Europe, struggling with a severe energy crisis.

“The European roof is the most useful solution to prevent Europe from shattering – said Emma Marcegalia – the only structural one. There is also talk of separation between electricity and gas prices, a positive measure, but which would still be penalizing for Italy, because we are the country with the highest share of energy production from methane ”.

On extra-profits, he continued, “if the law says that you have to pay a tax, you have to pay it. Then eventually, if it is considered unfair, an appeal is made “.

While with regard to the hypothesis of a budget variance, the opinion is negative:

“At such a time, with rising rates and spreads, it would be dangerous. But without European solutions we would have to think about it ”.