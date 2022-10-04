Eni said it was willing to cover the € 20 million guarantee that Gazprom did not pay to the Austrian transport operator Gas Connect Austria after the stop of gas flows from Russia last Saturday from the TAG (Trans Austria Gas Pipeline). Gas is not in Gazprom’s availability but

he would remain in Austria and Germany. According to Descalzi’s statements, Eni is analyzing compliance issues and could hopefully be resolved by this week.

According to Equita, the reactivation of the flow from Russia – even if only at the levels of September at 15-20 m3 per day – may be a factor of greater elasticity on the management of winter storage. According to the IEA `Gas Market Report`, measures to contain gas consumption in Europe will be crucial in the event of a stop from Russia or a prolonged winter season. In the most negative scenarios, the agency estimates that inventories could drop between 5% and 25% in March, an inelastic level for managing the daily peaks in consumption. Also according to the agency, gas consumption in Europe decreased by 10% in the first eight months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, due to a decrease of 15% in the industrial sector.