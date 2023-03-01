The European Financial Markets Authority (Esma) and the EU Agency which brings together the regulatory authorities of the energy sector of the member states (Acer) believe that so far the price cap on the gas price established in the EU last December and in force for two weeks, it has not had a significant impact on the derivatives markets.

The two European entities have issued two press releases separately.

The ESMA indicates that “no changes have emerged in the trading of gas derivatives in the EU that can be unequivocally and directly attributed to the market correction mechanism”, ie the EU ceiling.

Even Acer claims the same thing in the same words. Both judgments are in stark contrast to what was declared by European leaders.

In December, when the EU agreed on the ceiling, most government officials (Italians included) indicated that the drop in gas prices also depended on the prospect of an agreement on the ceiling.

According to the reports of the two entities two weeks after the entry into force of the measure, the price cap has not contributed in any way, for the moment, to the drop in the price of European gas, currently below 50 euro Mwh.

In the meantime, we recall that the market correction mechanism is activated automatically if the price of one-month TTF derivatives exceeds 180 euro/MWh for three working days and is 35 euro higher than a reference price of LNG (natural gas liquefied) on world markets for the same three working days. The measure has been in effect since February 15, 2023.