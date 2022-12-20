The agreement arrives in the EU on the gas price cap at €180/MWh, which prevents the purchase of gas at a price higher than €35 compared to the reference price of the liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The market correction mechanism will be monitored by Acer, and in the event of an emergency in the security of supply, the cap can be deactivated immediately. But if the Meloni government toasts, claiming the result achieved, some strategists and managers do not see the definition of the price cap as a great victory. Far from it.

“The agreement reached in Europe on the price cap is unfortunately a disappointing compromise, which will be of little use if the situation on the gas markets were to deteriorate in the coming months” he has declared Giorgio Tomassetti, CEO of Octopus Energy for Italy.

Price cap gas will not alleviate the energy crisis

“Already this threshold of tolerance appears far too wide, not to mention that iThe cap will not apply to over-the-counter transactions, so it will be possible to ‘work around’ it by agreeing with individual off-market suppliers. Furthermore, the mechanism will start in mid-February, when they will be negotiating – at least – March prices: for most of the winter we will not have any price caps“-

“Finally, he continues, the price cap is expected to rise together with the price of LNG, maintaining the spread of 35 euros per MWh between the two prices. This means there is no real price limit”.

Practically, “it is a roof that will not protect us if a new storm were to break out on the gas markets”.

“Although we have managed to fill the stocks, we cannot know if they will be enough. Much will depend on how long and cold the winter season is, a factor beyond our control. AND if the stocks are not sufficient, we should go back to buying large quantities of gas, going to compete for LNG with giants like China: since we cannot run out of energy, we must make sure we can offer a competitive price”.

“This highlights how much, with regard to the energy crisis, we are experiencing a contradiction: the common perception is that the worst is over, while in reality the most critical stage may be right in front of us. Without alarming ourselves, we must be aware that in a couple of months we could find ourselves in a complicated situation, with limited options. And that we must absolutely avoid reliving the same situation in the years to come”

Lastly, Octopus Energy’s number one says che “iIn this sense, the current crisis must be an opportunity to start thinking differently about the energy question”.

“The increase in the share of renewables, fundamental for decarbonisation and autonomy, combined with growing electrification, will lead to a higher frequency of potential imbalances, which we cannot solve by burning more coal. The future of energy will therefore be characterized by a key word: flexibility, concludes Tommassetti.

