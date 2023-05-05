Gas, first load of LNG arrived in Piombino. Transshipment started

Listen to the audio version of the article

Eni today started the transshipment operations of the first LNG cargo in the new Snam regasification terminal in Piombino. The cargo, according to a note, was produced in the Damietta liquefaction plant in Egypt, one of the LNG procurement sites in which Eni has invested with the strategic objective of increasing the integrated liquefied gas portfolio. In Eni’s objectives, the company aims to guarantee gas supplies to its customers through a more diversified portfolio which foresees “growth of contracted LNG to over 18 MTPA by 2026, double compared to 2022, confirming its role as an energy source reliable, in support of security of supply and accompanying the energy transition”.

The tests start

Thus began the first test phase of the FSRU Golar Tundra, Snam’s regasification vessel, pending the commercial commissioning of the plant. Yesterday night (between 4 and 5 May), the mooring phase of the LNG tanker Maran Gas Kalymnos took place, carrying the first load of preparatory gas for the start of the first set of safety checks and equipment tests and of the pipelines that make up the plant, reports a note.

The two ships, both moored side by side on the east quay of the north dock of the port of Piombino, were visited by representatives of national and local institutions such as the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the Extraordinary Commissioner for the Piombino regasification terminal and President of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani and the President of the Port Authority of Piombino, Luciano Guerrieri, accompanied on the tour of the plant by Stefano Venier, CEO of Snam, who commented as follows : «The arrival of the first load of gas which will allow us to carry out the test and fine-tuning phase of the plant represents another important step in providing the country with an infrastructure that is fundamental to the security and diversification of supplies. We started this process 11 months ago, with the purchase of the Golar Tundra, and for six months we have been working with around 450 people in the shipyards on land and on the quays, employing 150 sub-contractors and suppliers, around half of the which Tuscans. A complex, innovative but not unusual project for a company like Snam which has been guaranteeing the country’s energy infrastructure for 80 years”.

The two ships moored in the port

The LNG tanker Maran Gas Kalymnos, carrying an Eni cargo of 170,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas, left Damietta in Egypt for Piombino on 27 April. 294.9 meters long, 46.4 meters wide and 55 meters high, it was launched in 2021. The ship, with the support of 4 tugs, entered the port of Piombino yesterday night, with a maneuver of about two hours , when the ferry traffic had already stopped. The LNG tanker has been moored at Golar Tundra and will transfer liquefied natural gas through 6 hoses to FSRU tanks to be degassed and fed into the national transportation network. The Golar Tundra is 292.5 meters long, 43.4 meters wide and 55 meters high, it is equipped with 4 tanks for the storage of 170,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas and a continuous regasification capacity of 5 billion cubic meters per year. year.

Since the beginning of the gas emergency made more acute by the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, LNG has assumed an increasingly central role. In 2022, gas imported in the form of LNG represented 18.8% of the gas introduced into the national network, while since the beginning of 2023 it has represented around 24.3%.