“We cannot accept that our American partner sells us its LNG at a price four times higher than what it sells to American industrialists.” This was stated by the French Economy Minister, Bruno Le Maire, speaking at the National Assembly in Paris, adding that “the war in Ukraine must not lead to American economic domination and a weakening of the European Union”. Faced with the consequences of the war in Ukraine, tensions with Russia, and strikes in French refineries, Le Maire explained that “an economic weakening of Europe is not in the interest of the United States and for this we must find more economic relations. balanced between our American allies and the European continent ».

Le Maire is grappling with the chaotic situation in France due to the strike of the refineries and with the problems of producing electricity due to the difficulties in various nuclear power plants. The energy crisis, moreover, forces Europe to review its strategy. At last week’s EU summit in Prague, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke of an EU alliance with Japan and South Korea to avoid a race to the top with alternative gas producers to Russia. And he had advocated the opening of negotiations with the United States, Canada and Norway in order to reduce the prices of the new contracts.

According to a report by the Refinitiv company cited by Reuters in the first six months of 2022, the US would have sent 68% of its liquid gas exports to Europe, for a total of 39 billion cubic meters of methane to be regasified, subtracting it from Asia and Latin America. At the beginning of July, Reuters reported average prices of 34 dollars per million British thermal units (mmBtu) compared to 30 in Asia and 6.12 dollars for US gas.

US LNG gas prices doubled compared to 2021. In the summer they increased further to the insane level of nearly $ 60 per mmBtu in Europe. Also according to Refinitiv, in September – after a partial summer decline – flows to Europe spread at very high levels. However, at a price of 57.8 dollars in the Old Continent and only 8 dollars in the United States.