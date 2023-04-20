Gas from Russia: That’s why EU countries could do without it

The natural gas tanker “Golar Igloo” arrived in the Netherlands on September 4th. Siese Veenstra/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

EU natural gas stocks in April are at their highest level since 2011. That means some EU states could stop importing Russian LNG, the EU’s energy commissioner said. This would also mean increasing the share of renewable energy and further diversifying energy sources, Kadri Simson told the Financial Times.

European Union natural gas stocks hit their highest level since 2011 in April, and that could help some member states move away from Russian supplies.

Earlier in the month, storage reached 55.7 percent of capacity – about 20 percentage points above the five-year average – and the number has risen to 56.5 percent in recent weeks, according to industry group Gas Infrastructure Europe.

“The EU’s gas storage facilities are more than half full, which means we’re ending this heating season in a comfortable position,” EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told the EU Financial Times: “By increasing the share of renewable energy and further diversifying sources, the complete phase-out of Russian LNG will be possible for some Member States.”

After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the Kremlin halted its pipeline natural gas exports to Europe in retaliation for sanctions on Russian oil and petroleum products. However, the EU continued to import Russian liquefied natural gas, which is transported by ship.

However, thanks to the mild winter, a large part of the supply remained unused. Gas storage facilities could be at 90 percent capacity this summer, a level typically reached in November.

For now, the EU continues to purchase Russian LNG at a higher volume than in 2021. It remains the second largest importer of Russian LNG.

Earlier, Simson urged EU countries and companies not to sign any more LNG deals with Russia in a bid to end the bloc’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

However, the EU’s attempts to expand its LNG infrastructure – perhaps by adding eight new terminals next year – will not really make a difference until the middle of the decade.

Russian natural gas company Gazprom said on Tuesday that the amount of gas available on the European market will be severely affected by competition for LNG.

