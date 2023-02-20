Home Business Gas, Gazprom flirts with Asia after the EU: the expansion plans of the big Russian
Business

by admin
Gazprom bets on Asia, the group’s CEO: “The most dynamic market in the world”

While Brussels accelerates in the plan of energy diversificationthe Russian giant of gas Gazprom is considering joining new markets away from the West. The future of Moscow you would in fact be playing everything in Asia, where the company tries to develop “important projects“.

This is confirmed by the group’s CEO himself Alexei Miller who declared on a national public broadcaster: “As regards the route diversification, this is always a useful thing, you can’t put all your eggs in one basket. Naturally we are thinking about new markets, we have many resources and for many, many years.”

