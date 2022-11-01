ROME. Gas bills in October will rise by around 5% instead of 70% as expected a month ago. The good news comes from the president of «Nomisma energia», Davide Tabarelli, in view – next Thursday – of the communication of the tariff for the families of the protected market by the Energy Authority (Arera). From this month, the tariff update becomes monthly rather than quarterly for families who are still in the conditions of protection, approximately 7.3 million domestic customers out of a total of 20.4 million, approximately 35.6%.

“That of the Arera was a good choice, forced by the cataclysm that came from the markets and by the Authority’s need to intervene – explains Tabarelli – And it was also a stroke of luck since chance wanted the new mechanism to enter in force just as the price of gas is falling ». If he had delayed by a quarter, continues the president of Nomisma, “from January 1st we would have had a catastrophe on the bills. If we had left the previous mechanism, in force since 2013, we would have had a leap of 200% but it would have been decided at the end of September as was the case for the 59% increase in electricity ».

The provisions for gas, ie the monthly rather than quarterly update of the tariff – continues Tabarelli – «theoretically could also be applied to electricity. If we had done it for the light we would have already had drops in the bill, instead we have to wait for January and hope that prices are always low. Now we are paying a rate of 66 cents per kw / h while the prices see something lower by at least 10-15% ». The modification of the monthly update of the gas tariff “was made above all for sellers on the free market because it was the one with the greatest instability”.

Rationally – Tabarelli still reflects – “it is more likely that prices will remain at these levels, but we have already been wrong several times in the past months because these levels are absurd”. Regarding the expiry at the end of the year of the protected gas market (for electricity the deadline is January 10, 2024), the president of Nomisma Energia observes that “a postponement would be right, now there is a lot of confusion, price instability, and it is better to wait for the situation to calm down a bit until the end of 2023. Things should get better, as the energy authority itself has suggested, asking for a postponement for small and medium-sized enterprises. It would also be good for families ».