Not even time to say goodbye to the GSE “all-clear” with a sigh of relief, and the gas hackers are back in action.

The Energy Services Manager announced that the gse.it website, recently hit by a hacker attack, was back in operation this morning. «In order to secure the data and information systems, the GSE together with the competent authorities is working to reconfigure the systems and re-establish the operation of the services. It will be the responsibility of the GSE to communicate all updates on the restoration of additional services ”, reads a note.

But the cyberattacks, as mentioned, do not stop: today, in the sights of cyber pirates, another important company linked to the import / export of gas has ended, Canarbino, present in the entire gas and electricity supply chain. A subsidiary company based in Sarzana is under attack.

