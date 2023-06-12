Gas heating becomes obsolete, heat pumps the most popular type of heating

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The trend towards heating with renewable energies is still increasing. This is shown by the plans for new residential buildings. Of the apartments approved but not yet built in 2022, 83.1 percent are to be heated entirely or partially with renewable energies. Renewable energy sources are also being planned more frequently as primary heating energy, with a good three quarters of approved residential buildings. Here, too, it is mostly heat pumps: They are used as primary heating in 71.0 percent of the approved new buildings. With a share of 13.9%, natural gas as the most common conventional energy source is also playing an increasingly smaller role in the planning of residential buildings.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

In these statistics, renewable energies include ground or air heat pumps, solar thermal energy, wood, biogas, biomethane and other biomass. Conventional energy sources include oil, gas and electricity. In the statistics, district heating is neither counted among the renewable nor among the conventional energy sources. How the electricity for operating the heat pumps is generated is not taken into account.

Gas heating or heat pump? Clear winner

More than half of all new homes in Germany are mainly heated with heat pumps. Their share has increased from 31.4 to 57 percent since 2015. In the past year alone, the share has increased by more than six percentage points. In addition to legal changes, the reasons for this were the increased gas prices and the uncertainty about the gas supply. The debate about the new traffic light heating law with extensive regulations for heating apartments only flared up later.

Heat pumps are mainly used in detached and semi-detached houses: In 2022, a heat pump was installed in 60.6 percent of new detached and semi-detached houses. They were significantly less common (35.8 percent) in apartment buildings. 21.4 percent of these are heated with district heating and 34.0 percent with natural gas. Other renewable energies are used together as primary heating energy in less than five percent of new residential buildings.

read too Heat pumps are becoming coveted stolen goods – this is how insurance really helps with damage

Gas heaters, on the other hand, are becoming obsolete. Their share fell from 34.4 to 28 percent in 2002 alone. In 2015, 51.8 percent, more than half of the newly built apartments were heated with gas. However, gas heaters are still the second most important type of heating.

8.0 percent of the new residential buildings were primarily heated with district heating. In 2015, the share was already 7.8 percent.

Oil heaters were only used as primary heating in 440 new houses. That was 0.4 percent of new buildings. However, in 2015 only 1,200 oil heaters were installed in new residential buildings.

In addition to heating, be it gas or district heating, other energy sources are often used. In these cases, this was preferably electricity (12.9 percent) and the renewable energy sources solar thermal energy (11.9) and wood (11.3).

Building permits show: The pace of the heating transition is increasing

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The trend towards heating with renewable energies is still increasing. This is shown by the plans for new residential buildings. Of the apartments approved but not yet built in 2022, 83.1 percent are to be heated entirely or partially with renewable energies. Renewable energy sources are also being planned more frequently as primary heating energy, with a good three quarters of approved residential buildings. Here, too, it is mostly heat pumps: They are used as primary heating in 71.0 percent of the approved new buildings. With a share of 13.9%, natural gas as the most common conventional energy source is also playing an increasingly smaller role in the planning of residential buildings.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . See also China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Over the past ten years, the accumulated amount of non-performing assets has been digested 16 trillion yuan to further improve the internal risk prevention and control capabilities of institutions. Change privacy settings

Gas heaters are a phased-out model in Germany. New apartments are largely heated with renewable energy. The heating transition in Germany was in full swing long before the controversial heating law was launched: gas heating systems are rapidly losing importance. Renewable energies dominate, especially heat pumps. In 2022, 75 percent of all newly completed apartments were heated with renewable energy, 57 percent with heat pumps alone. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the proportion of gas heaters fell to 28 percent. The trend is accelerating: the share of renewable energies in the newly approved apartments was already over 80 percent. With new apartments in Germany, that comes energy transition long before the start of the controversial heating law. Gas heaters are becoming obsolete, while oil heaters are only installed extremely rarely. Three quarters of all new homes are heated with renewable energy, primarily with heat pumps. And the trend is accelerating. This is evident from figures that Federal Statistical Office called on Monday. In 2022, 74.7 percent of all new residential buildings used renewable energy systems Heat. That was four percentage points more than a year earlier. In 2015, their share was 61.5 percent. 77.0 percent of new single-family homes are heated with renewable energy. In the case of two-family houses, it was even 80.9 percent. In apartment buildings with three or more apartments, the proportion was significantly lower at 58.7 percent. If one considers only those new homes in which renewable energy is also the primary energy source, i.e. the energy source primarily used for heating, the proportion is 61.4 percent. The increase of 38 percent in 2015 is particularly clear here. Renewables are therefore more and more often not just an additional, but the most important source of heat. “>”> External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In these statistics, renewable energies include ground or air heat pumps, solar thermal energy, wood, biogas, biomethane and other biomass. Conventional energy sources include oil, gas and electricity. In the statistics, district heating is neither counted among the renewable nor among the conventional energy sources. How the electricity for operating the heat pumps is generated is not taken into account.

Gas heating or heat pump? Clear winner

More than half of all new homes in Germany are mainly heated with heat pumps. Their share has increased from 31.4 to 57 percent since 2015. In the past year alone, the share has increased by more than six percentage points. In addition to legal changes, the reasons for this were the increased gas prices and the uncertainty about the gas supply. The debate about the new traffic light heating law with extensive regulations for heating apartments only flared up later.

Heat pumps are mainly used in detached and semi-detached houses: In 2022, a heat pump was installed in 60.6 percent of new detached and semi-detached houses. They were significantly less common (35.8 percent) in apartment buildings. 21.4 percent of these are heated with district heating and 34.0 percent with natural gas. Other renewable energies are used together as primary heating energy in less than five percent of new residential buildings.

read too Heat pumps are becoming coveted stolen goods – this is how insurance really helps with damage

Gas heaters, on the other hand, are becoming obsolete. Their share fell from 34.4 to 28 percent in 2002 alone. In 2015, 51.8 percent, more than half of the newly built apartments were heated with gas. However, gas heaters are still the second most important type of heating.

8.0 percent of the new residential buildings were primarily heated with district heating. In 2015, the share was already 7.8 percent.

Oil heaters were only used as primary heating in 440 new houses. That was 0.4 percent of new buildings. However, in 2015 only 1,200 oil heaters were installed in new residential buildings.

In addition to heating, be it gas or district heating, other energy sources are often used. In these cases, this was preferably electricity (12.9 percent) and the renewable energy sources solar thermal energy (11.9) and wood (11.3).

Building permits show: The pace of the heating transition is increasing

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The trend towards heating with renewable energies is still increasing. This is shown by the plans for new residential buildings. Of the apartments approved but not yet built in 2022, 83.1 percent are to be heated entirely or partially with renewable energies. Renewable energy sources are also being planned more frequently as primary heating energy, with a good three quarters of approved residential buildings. Here, too, it is mostly heat pumps: They are used as primary heating in 71.0 percent of the approved new buildings. With a share of 13.9%, natural gas as the most common conventional energy source is also playing an increasingly smaller role in the planning of residential buildings.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

