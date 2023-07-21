Home » Gas heating: Green warnings don’t catch the public’s eye – and for good reason
Business

Gas heating: Green warnings don’t catch the public’s eye – and for good reason

by admin
Gas heating: Green warnings don’t catch the public’s eye – and for good reason

It started with Stefan Wenzel. The parliamentary state secretary in the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection warned in an interview with “Zeit” in mid-March: “You shouldn’t make a hectic decision now to have an oil or gas heating system installed while it’s still possible.”

At the beginning of June, Klaus Müller, President of the Federal Network Agency, made an appeal with a similar thrust to the trade to better advise customers. This week, Ramona Pop, head of the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations, followed suit.

There is an interesting common thread that binds this trio in their ostensible concern for the citizens:

See also  Bitcoin: check the 'post-close' strategy with trading when Wall Street is closed and on the weekend. Here are the performances compared

You may also like

When will the insurance industry wake up? How...

Economic methods criticize reduction plans for parental allowance

Passengers of Delta Air Lines Flight 555 Endure...

Constantly growing demand for used cars

Puglia land of innovative startups, also female (second...

100,000 elevators without inspection – that’s how safe...

Pnrr, Tinagli: “The markets judge Italy’s delays. We...

Drug supply: Tornado devastates Pfizer plant in the...

Etecsa’s International Top-Up Offer: Get Quintuple Balance and...

Resolution 19 of 03/07/2023 – Partial correction of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy