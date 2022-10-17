Home Business Gas, here are the proposals on the table of the EU summit: temporary dynamic price cap, new index and joint purchases
Gas, here are the proposals on the table of the EU summit: temporary dynamic price cap, new index and joint purchases

Gas, here are the proposals on the table of the EU summit: temporary dynamic price cap, new index and joint purchases

The European Commission proposes to develop a new complementary price index for LNG, an alternative to the Ttf in Amsterdam. We read in the draft of the communication on expensive energy that will be presented tomorrow by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (Acer) will be in charge of “gathering the information necessary to create this new benchmark by the end of 2022” and “the index should be available in time for next season filling »of the storage areas at the beginning of 2023.

The European Commission also proposes “to provide the EU with legal instruments for the joint purchase of gas”. The common platform should ‘coordinate the filling’ of the stocks and foresee ‘a mandatory participation of the Member States in the aggregation of demand for at least 15% of the filling volume of the storage’.

The Twenty-Seven also ask to “explore a temporary EU framework to limit the price of gas in electricity production to a level that helps to reduce prices without changing the order of merit and without leading to a general increase in gas consumption” and “Improve the functioning of the energy markets to increase market transparency and eliminate the factors that amplify the volatility of gas prices”. Finally, the leaders ask to “accelerate the removal of regulatory obstacles to accelerate the introduction of renewable energy and related networks”.

