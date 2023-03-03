The demand for gas had never collapsed so dramatically in Europe, not even in the worst periods of recession or during the Covid pandemic. This was certified by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which in the OECD countries of the Old Continent estimates a 13% reduction in consumption in 2022, a year of record bills, influenced by the war in Ukraine and increasingly drastic cuts in supplies of Gazprom.

On balance there has been a saving of over 70 billion cubic meters compared …