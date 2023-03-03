10
The demand for gas has never dropped this much, but much is due to the mild climate and the substitution with coal. Only in part are structural savings and unfortunately these also depend on deindustrialization phenomena
by Sissi Bellomo
The demand for gas had never collapsed so dramatically in Europe, not even in the worst periods of recession or during the Covid pandemic. This was certified by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which in the OECD countries of the Old Continent estimates a 13% reduction in consumption in 2022, a year of record bills, influenced by the war in Ukraine and increasingly drastic cuts in supplies of Gazprom.
On balance there has been a saving of over 70 billion cubic meters compared …
See also Chuanneng Power intends to acquire 30% equity of Chuanneng Wind Power and other assets to invest an additional 400 million yuan in Lijiagou spodumene project_Company_Business_New Energy