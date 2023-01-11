Listen to the audio version of the article

The demand for gas in the last quarter of 2022 amounted to 16.9 billion cubic meters compared to 22.5 billion in the last quarter of 2021. A significant contraction (-5.6 billion cubic meters) which can be attributed to more than half (-3.1 billion cubic metres) due to the drop in demand from the distribution networks, which mainly supply civil users. Snam detects this on the basis of preliminary final data.

The weather effect

In particular, the effect of the milder weather that characterized the last part of 2022 contributed by 1.8 billion cubic meters to the latter reduction. The lower industrial demand (-0.8 billion cubic meters) combined with the drop in thermoelectric demand (-1.5 billion cubic metres, also attributable to the switch of some users to alternative fuels to natural gas) contributed to determining the overall decline in the quarter. A comparison with the whole of 2021 shows a drop in overall gas demand, which falls from 75.1 billion cubic meters in 2021 to 67.4 billion cubic meters in 2022

Attention to consumption

A less significant decrease (-0.8 billion cubic meters) in relation to thermoelectric use but more substantial as regards distribution networks (-4.5 billion cubic meters) and industrial uses (-2.1 billion cubic meters ). Attention to energy consumption is part of the actions that Snam is carrying out in its commitments to become “carbon neutral”. In addition to the 2040 decarbonisation target for Scope1 and Scope2 emissions, Snam has taken on a precise commitment to reduce Scope3 emissions, those linked primarily to the supply chain and associated companies, which will be able to extensively benefit from the measures proposed in the responsible consumption.

Energy efficiency

Furthermore, Snam plays a key role as an enabler for the reduction of third-party emissions, an activity which takes place today thanks to the energy efficiency interventions of Renovit and the biomethane production of BioEnerys, and which will continue in the future when the “hard- to-abate” will reduce energy consumption thanks to the hydrogen transported on the Snam network.

In particular, Renovit has accumulated experience in energy requalification in the residential sector by managing more than 800 construction sites (more than 600 in progress and about 200 already closed) with savings in the order of 30%-40%. The company also has more than 30 MW of installed distributed generation plants (cogeneration and photovoltaic) at industrial customers which allow an average energy saving of 10%-20%. Compliance with the suggestions on responsible consumption strengthens this role of Snam and allows for an overall increase in the quantity of “avoided emissions” in the Italian system.