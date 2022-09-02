Listen to the audio version of the article

Precisely in these weeks when the topic of gas – of its out-of-control costs and of the critical issues related to its supply – is at the center of everyone’s attention, Milan is hosting a major international fair, Gastech, which from 5 to 8 September will bring in the pavilions of the Fair thousands of experts and operators of the sector.

The 50th edition of Gastech, a traveling event that this year for the first time will be held in Milan, thanks to a partnership between the Fair and the organizers DMG Events, will see 300 CEOs and international opinion leaders, over 4 thousand delegates, arrive in the Lombard capital. 38 thousand professionals in the sector and 750 exhibitors distributed in 16 national pavilions, with the presence of over 20 ministers from all over the world.

Over 40 companies present in the Italian pavilion (including Eni, Snam, Saipem and Maire Tecnimont) and 12 Italian start-ups in the “Start-up Zone”.

The event, organized with the patronage of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan and the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ICE, in collaboration with Assorisorse, is dedicated to the natural gas industry, LNG, hydrogen and low carbon solutions.

This year in particular, Gastech represents an important opportunity to discuss the current energy crisis, geopolitical scenarios and global energy security.