Home Business Gas industry protagonist at Fiera Milano with Gastech 2022
Business

Gas industry protagonist at Fiera Milano with Gastech 2022

by admin
Gas industry protagonist at Fiera Milano with Gastech 2022

Precisely in these weeks when the topic of gas – of its out-of-control costs and of the critical issues related to its supply – is at the center of everyone’s attention, Milan is hosting a major international fair, Gastech, which from 5 to 8 September will bring in the pavilions of the Fair thousands of experts and operators of the sector.

The 50th edition of Gastech, a traveling event that this year for the first time will be held in Milan, thanks to a partnership between the Fair and the organizers DMG Events, will see 300 CEOs and international opinion leaders, over 4 thousand delegates, arrive in the Lombard capital. 38 thousand professionals in the sector and 750 exhibitors distributed in 16 national pavilions, with the presence of over 20 ministers from all over the world.

Over 40 companies present in the Italian pavilion (including Eni, Snam, Saipem and Maire Tecnimont) and 12 Italian start-ups in the “Start-up Zone”.

The event, organized with the patronage of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan and the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ICE, in collaboration with Assorisorse, is dedicated to the natural gas industry, LNG, hydrogen and low carbon solutions.

This year in particular, Gastech represents an important opportunity to discuss the current energy crisis, geopolitical scenarios and global energy security.

See also  Qixiang Tengda's controlling shareholder terminates its shareholding reduction plan ahead of schedule, the chairman intends to increase its shareholding_Sina Technology

You may also like

ECB prepares the super-hawk suit, here is Citi’s...

Lenovo first announced the “remote stand-in” robot S1:...

Dongfang Highlights | The implementation of the supervision...

G7, ok to the oil price ceiling: “A...

The lineup of physical stores of Shengshi Watch...

Wall Street applauds US employment report, Fed less...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, the flagship folding screen...

Energy, the A series is equipped: lights on...

Amber Group Receives SOC 2 Type II Compliance...

BTP rates and spreads ahead of political elections:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy