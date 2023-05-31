“Gas is needed. Focus on low incomes”

The energy metamorphosis will not be free

“The fossil, especially the gas, should not be closed, but accompanied with courtesy when exiting. Containing the potential for social inequality, however, implicit in a transition that will not be a free lunch”. No clear cut therefore with the electrification process in which the fossil has a role that is by no means marginal. He is convinced of it Massimo Nicolazzieconomist with a long experience in the energy sector in companies such as Eni, Lukoil and Centrex (Gazprom), who recently joined the board of Also of Priolo.

In the meeting in Montecitorio on the theme “Raw materials in the ecological transition”, organized in Montecitorio by the association a/symmetryNicolazzi explained that the whole process of change must be governed in times and ways also to avoid a backlash in the pockets of the weakest sections of the population.

“Changing source and/or converter is not for low incomes” he highlighted. “Environmental sustainability is not always synonymous with economic sustainability; and it will take public support to ensure a fair transition. The timing of decarbonization is decided by state support, investments and technology; and yet also in a democracy consensus. Without equity, consent is lost; and without consent the yellow vests multiply, and the transition stops” the expert clarified.

The ecological transition is, indeed, transition

In his view, it is “a process in which the fossil gradually withdraws from the scene keeping a role in comedy” with a role that will be dictated by the “speed of replacement investments and the progress of technology”. And the timing could be much longer than those imagined by Brussels. “The timing of the transition is dictated by the ability to build a new generation and the speed of replacing converters, including domestic ones, from the car to the boiler to the gas cooker. In a world that is starting at 9 billion inhabitants I would say nothing immediate ”she explained.

The future will have to be more and more electric

And there is no doubt about this point. The reason? “Not only because electricity is indispensable to digital technology but also because electricity is practically the only form of use of energy generated from renewable sources (and also from nuclear power) net of hydrogen. Furthermore, not everything today can be electrified. For example, the so-called hard-to-abbot sectors, from cement to steel to heavy and air transport, are not if not partially. Maybe hydrogen will help here” he underlined

“But above all if we want it only green will not be for tomorrow morning. Maybe even taking into account that if we have one kWh of renewable electricity by putting it on the grid we displace 2kWh of gas; and by using it to make green hydrogen, we only displace half of it,” he specified. “Then there is the electricity grid, which while we are developing storage technology, we are unable to keep balanced for today by completely dispensing with gas. And then, technologically, even more,” he added.

Fossil is the reserve fuel of the energy transition

For Nicolazzi, his task will not end. “The role of the fossil in the transition it is in the need to satisfy the energy demand of those who are unable to convert to another source; and how Lighthouse keeper waiting for technology and its installation. And yet there is also more. The fossil that perhaps paradoxically becomes our energy reserve” emphasized the expert.

“Energy security is above all redundancy. Stock up in case something goes wrong. That may be the invasion of Ukraine; but also just a slowdown of our forced decarbonization calendar. We cannot stockpile with renewable generation. As soon as it is generated, it goes online to displace the fossil. The fossil is also the only possible redundancy; and therefore also necessary. Fossil, and above all gas, as a reserve fuel for the transition” Nicolazzi commented.

“We are talking about stock, and not production. To put hay in the farmhouse at a point of safety of availability in case of need. We’re still talking about creating redundancy; as such economically possible only in the presence of a policy of public engagement. You don’t make the right warehouse with private capital,” he added.

The story of gas can be cited as an example

“Methane had hardly even begun its exit; and therefore, to compensate for the Russian gas that was running out, we could not replace with renewables but only go in search of non-Russian gas” he said, recalling that “decarbonisation was intertwined with de-Russianisation”.

“We had to fill storage (at a very high price) and buy new infrastructure in the form of regasification. However the European target of fit for 55 remains on the table; and he requires us to cut roughly 20% by 2030 our methane consumption. The volumes of Russian that we need to replace are roughly equivalent to the volumes of methane that we would have to cut between now and 2030. We are building infrastructure and stock under the pressure of the emergency; and if we really decarbonise, the emergency will turn into redundancy” she clarified.

The public hand

“Everything would not be possible without public intervention; and yet if the emergency is overcome we will find ourselves with some excess import capacity that we will have to manage as reserve capacity ”she highlighted. “But then, even with redundancy, it’s better not to overdo it. the conveyance of additional gas from the south to the north of Italy has as its condition the necessary completion of the Adriatic backbone, which at best will take place in four years and therefore not far from 2030. Either decarbonization slows down, or the forecast of new regasification terminals in the south of the peninsula risks turning into excess redundancy” has explained. “With a view to decarbonisation, new infrastructures should as far as possible be mobile and therefore offshore; and also flexible due to their ability to adapt to commodities other than methane (ammonia, hydrogen…) ”he declared.

A mistake to stop investments in research & development in fossil fuels

Last notation. “We are witnessing a clear collapse of investment in hydrocarbon research and development. Even with an abundance of hydrocarbons in the subsoil, we risk finding ourselves short of production. They are long-term investments; and the announcement of decarbonization was enough to decree its excessive riskiness ”she said. “Some analysts warn us that even if we replace fossil fuel at the rate of fit for 55, we still risk going short on the supply side and having to go through a new price crisis – he concluded -. Stopping investments immediately, as even the green German government is now warning, is not good policy; also because, as the Politecnico di Milano recently warned us, at the current pace, we would only achieve half of our decarbonisation goal“. With the result that the goal would therefore still be missed.