ROMA – On the energy front it will be a warm autumn. With the’Italia largely closed for the holidays of August, the emergency is not yet perceived. As is happening, however, in Germania where the alarm for the dear gas and the possibility of lack of supplies to spend the winter is already high. But just look at the prices to understand what awaits us: yesterday, the reference index for the European market hit a new record at 240 euros per megawatt hour.