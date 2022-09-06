Home Business Gas: Mite presents the National Plan for the containment of consumption
Business

Gas: Mite presents the National Plan for the containment of consumption

by admin

The Government confirms the decarbonisation commitments for 2030, which indeed at this stage take on further importance for the strategic purposes of increasing energy independence. Thus the Ministry of Ecological Transition which illustrates the National Plan for the containment of natural gas consumption which will allow in the medium term (starting from the second half of 2024) to drastically reduce dependence on Russian gas and in any case to reduce the use of gas in general.

Without prejudice to these initiatives, in the short term, in order to save gas and avoid as much as possible an excessive emptying of national storage also in anticipation of the 2023-2024 season, it is in any case appropriate to implement a national plan to contain gas consumption, in line with the indications of the European Commission, as recently defined in Regulation (EU) 2022/1369 of 5 August 2022.

See also  The central bank's move to maintain stability at the end of the month is expected to lower its RRR again in the fourth quarter | Liquidity | Central Bank | Interest Rate_Sina Technology

You may also like

Hera swerves again today, Kepler removes the buy

Really not on the A16?It is rumored that...

The stock exchanges of today 6 September. EU...

For the children of coffee farmers, Sumida River...

Interbrand Announces 2022 China’s Best Brand Haier Remains...

Industrial laundries, the unions ask for a 200...

Gas, the government’s savings plan: heating reduced by...

Preview of Apple’s conference: Forget about iPhone 14,...

Codacons: diesel price flies to 1.838 euros per...

Apple will push children’s watches?Report says it’s cheaper...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy