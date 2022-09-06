The Government confirms the decarbonisation commitments for 2030, which indeed at this stage take on further importance for the strategic purposes of increasing energy independence. Thus the Ministry of Ecological Transition which illustrates the National Plan for the containment of natural gas consumption which will allow in the medium term (starting from the second half of 2024) to drastically reduce dependence on Russian gas and in any case to reduce the use of gas in general.

Without prejudice to these initiatives, in the short term, in order to save gas and avoid as much as possible an excessive emptying of national storage also in anticipation of the 2023-2024 season, it is in any case appropriate to implement a national plan to contain gas consumption, in line with the indications of the European Commission, as recently defined in Regulation (EU) 2022/1369 of 5 August 2022.