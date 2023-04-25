Gas: more efficient than Shell and Co.? Europe now buys gas centrally

Dhe European Union (EU) is negotiating centrally with supplier countries and gas producers for the first time regarding purchase prices and quantities. From this Tuesday, part of the demand from European gas consumers will be based on the Platform AggregateEU bundled. With the increased buying power, the EU is trying to negotiate lower import prices for European consumers.

EU member states are obliged to build up gas reserves. Now there is also the condition that they advertise 15 percent of their storage volumes via the joint purchasing platform. An alert above this limit is voluntary. According to Commission officials, 70 to 80 companies in Europe have already registered on the platform.

There are currently seven large, experienced importers who take on the special role of central buyers within the system. They haggle with external suppliers for the best prices for the bundled demand for liquid and pipeline gas. There is no profit margin for these “central buyers”; they can only make sales with additional services such as transport or insurance.

Commission officials took the number of participating companies at the launch of the platform as a positive sign. If the European purchasing group for gas is a success, the concept should also be expanded to include the purchase of rare raw materials and hydrogen as an energy source.

The purchasing group is a reaction to the German behavior during the acute gas crisis after the Russian supply stop last year. On behalf of the federal government, the company “Trading Hub Europe” (THE) had bought up every free gas volume on the world market with tax money in the billions to compensate for the loss of Russian supplies.

The German gas purchases “regardless of the price” had led to a dramatic increase in the world market prices for liquefied natural gas (Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG). The aim of the purchasing community that is now starting up is to prevent EU members from trying to outbid each other on the world market again in the future.

Joint purchasing power should help smaller companies

The bundling of demand should primarily help smaller companies or those in countries without overseas ports and without experience in LNG trading. The Commission expects that the average price of the first round of tenders will be published in May.

The tenders are to be continued on a monthly basis in order to contribute to the EU’s security of supply in the coming winter. It has not yet been decided whether long-term import contracts will also be negotiated via the platform in the future.

However, gas traders expressed skepticism about the prospects of success for the EU energy platform. After all, she runs a business that is already being taken care of by the established importers.

“The platform creates an additionality, the added value of which is not obvious at first glance,” said Barbara Lempp, Managing Director Germany of the “European Federation of Energy Traders” (EFET Germany): “The gas volumes to be sold via the platform will increase basically withdrawn from the gas market.” The platform will “bring no more megawatt hours of gas into circulation than the OTC or exchange trading that has existed for decades.”

Daniel Zimmer, an expert in competition law at the University of Bonn, says: “Customer cartels typically aim to drive down purchase prices. The economic effects are complex, since suppliers usually try to sell their quantities elsewhere when prices are depressed.” This was last seen with medicines: state intervention led to lower purchase prices, but in a second step also led to supply bottlenecks for certain medicines.

“However, the market impact of AggregateEU ​​should be limited from the outset, since the quantities to be purchased from this – measured against the total demand in the EU – are manageable.” Zimmer believes, however, that the instrument can make a contribution to increasing security of supply and Send price signals to counteract high price volatility.

“From an economic point of view, the effect should be limited”

According to the competition expert, an application of the ban on cartels can be considered not only in the case of supplier cartels, but also in the case of customer cartels. However, if participation in a customer cartel, as is the case here, is ordered by statutory law, cartel law does not apply.

And even to the extent that it could claim application in principle, an efficiency justification could be considered from the point of view of increasing the security of supply. From a legal point of view, there doesn’t seem to be any reason for concern, says Zimmer. “From an economic point of view, however, the effect of AggregateEU ​​should be limited as long as the platform does not advertise much higher proportions of demand than currently planned.”

In addition, the price pressure on the world market had eased recently. At the end of the heating season, the filling levels of the German storage tanks in particular are still at a historic high of around 64 percent because the winter was very mild. There is hardly any particular motivation to advertise more than the mandatory quantities via the common platform.

However, the market situation can change significantly again within a few months. The restart of the Chinese economy after the end of the corona lockdown could, for example, drive demand and thus prices on the world market up again.

An early and relatively cold onset of winter in Europe should also send gas prices skyrocketing. The association of German gas storage companies, INES, presented a model calculation last week according to which the import capacity for liquid gas in Germany is not yet sufficient to avert a gas shortage in a long and very cold winter.

