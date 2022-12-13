The Czech presidency of the EU has put a new proposal on the gas price cap on the table of the 27 ministers meeting in Brussels, setting the ceiling between 200 and 220 euros per megawatt hour.

This is what was learned on the sidelines of the ongoing extraordinary Energy Council meeting.

In this latest compromise version, the correction mechanism would be activated if prices on the Amsterdam TTF reached the indicated threshold for a period of between three and five days.

The spread with the global reference indices is set at 35 euros. The text will now be discussed by EU ministers meeting in Brussels.

According to the draft of the new proposal, which ANSA has read, the ceiling could then be deactivated twenty days after prices have fallen below the activation threshold for an interval always between three and five days.

The mechanism could also be extended to over-the-counter markets (OTC) after careful evaluation by the European Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (Acer) and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA ).

As far as we know, the positions of the ministers are still far away and the discussion could take longer than expected, causing the final press conference expected in the early afternoon to be postponed.