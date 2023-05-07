Gas, new sting on the bill. In April, increases of 22.4 percent

The gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (May 2022-April 2023) is 1532.49 euros

After 3 months of reductions, the gas bill is growing again for the standard family in protection, for consumption in April, marking a +22.4% compared to March. The increase, despite the presence of a slight drop in the average wholesale price last month, is mainly due to the reduction, envisaged by the recent ‘bill decree’ (legislative decree 34/2023), of the UG2 discount component, used in the last year to benefit consumers to offset the increases.

As regards the component of the gas price covering procurement costs (Cmemm), applied to customers still in protection, this is updated by Arera as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month. For the month of April, which recorded an average wholesale price slightly lower than that of the month of March, the price of the gas raw material alone (Cmemm), for customers with contracts under protected conditions, is equal to 44 .83 euros/MWh. The overall increase for the typical user, for consumption in the month of April compared to the previous month, is therefore determined by a slight drop in expenditure for natural gas, -3.1%, by a drop in the tariff linked to expenditure for transport and metering, -4.0%, offset by the increase in general charges for the part linked to the UG2, +29.5%. This determines the final +22.4% for the typical family.

Even in the face of the overall increase in the bill for the month of Aprilin terms of final effects, gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (May 2022-April 2023) is 1532.49 euros, recording a -3.9% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (May 2021- April 2022).

