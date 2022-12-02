The gas bill for families still protected is growing. After the drop in the month of October (-12.9%), on the basis of the trend of the Italian wholesale market for the typical household, growth of +13.7% was recorded in November compared to the previous month. This was communicated by Arera according to which the expenditure for gas for the typical family (which is calculated to have average gas consumption of 1,400 cubic meters per year) in the year between 1 December 2021 and 30 November 2022 is approximately 1,740 euro, 63.7% more than in the equivalent 12 months of the previous year.

«It is a catastrophe» says Marco Vignola, head of the energy sector of the National Consumer Union, asking for immediate intervention by the government to modify «the Quater Decree, otherwise it will be a white Christmas for families. Already the bills were heart attack and unsustainable, but now a new tsunami has hit Italians ».

In November, the price of the gas raw material for customers with contracts in protected conditions is therefore set at 91.2 euros per megawatt hour, equal to the average of the prices recorded daily throughout the month that has just ended.

Meanwhile, as envisaged by the Aiuti Bis decree, for the fourth quarter the Authority has canceled the general system costs also for gas and confirmed the enhancement of the social bonus for families with an Isee level of up to 12,000 euros (20,000 for large families ).

According to the Consumers’ study, for a typical family in guardianship, 13.7% means spending 207 euros less on an annual basis. The increase, added to that of the light taken last October 1st, can translate into an overall sting of 3,496 euros.

On the other hand, gas prices are now 26.4% higher than in November 2021 and 82.5% higher than in November 2020: «The Meloni government should have calmed this quarter’s bills with Legislative Decree Aid quater as we had asked. Unfortunately it didn’t. Let them intervene now, in the process of converting the decree, retroactively to the month of November, as Draghi did in the past. Even in maneuver there is not enough for families. We didn’t expect – Vignola comments – that it be done like in Germany where the December bills are paid by the state, but we expected at least a little more step».