The Council of Energy Ministers has not found an agreement on the gas price cap, postponing the decision to December 13th. According to Il Sole, the proposal by the EU Commission to introduce a ceiling on the price of one-month forward gas on the TTF at €275/mWh would have been judged negatively by several countries that had requested its introduction because it would have no impact on gas prices.

The lack of agreement at EU level to introduce a gas price cap is a negative indication, but expected considering that the Commission’s proposal is clearly too high, argues Equita. Given the Commission’s proposal, the risk remains that the revision will not have an impact on the price of gas also at the next Council of Energy Ministers in December.

According to Bloomberg, Germany is considering introducing a 90% profit tax on the profits of the offshore wind and nuclear sector to finance the existing aid package. The taxation would reach over €130/mWh for renewables and applied on a progressive scale depending on the type of technology (coal, nuclear, etc). The taxation would apply for 10 months until June 2023.

In Italy, a cap of 58/65 €/mWh for renewables is currently in force for the first quarter of 2023 and the government is reportedly considering whether to raise the cap to 180 €/mWh, aligning it with EU indications.