Home Business Gas on parity: EU gas reduction plan underway today
Business

Gas on parity: EU gas reduction plan underway today

by admin

The price of gas remains high with the Dutch TTF which, after yesterday’s drop of 1.6%, moves today on parity at 190.5 euros per MWh. Today the European Union regulation for the reduction of gas consumption will come into force until March 31, 2023, which provides for a voluntary reduction of the EU countries by 15% of gas consumption. This reduction will become mandatory in the event that the European Council decides the energy alert.

However, the European agreement provides for exceptions, including that for Italy which will only have to reduce consumption by 7%.

Meanwhile, our country continues to increase in all ways the stockpiles of natural gas in preparation for winter. At the moment, storage would be around 74% (above the European average), but at the beginning of October they should reach 90% of capacity, according to the Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani.

See also  Solar and wind power: Putin's war also raises renewable energy prices. There is above all the Europe factor

You may also like

The Ministry of Communications issued a document to...

Stock exchanges today 9 August: EU lists down,...

Silver: after a phase of weakness, expected recovery....

Shaanxi’s automobile production in the first half of...

Banks, profits up to € 6.8 billion. Uncertain...

Fulian Industrial: Net profit in the first half...

Alibaba, Hong Kong green light to “primary” listing

US inflation, Pimco: recent weakness in commodities will...

Banks: Bank of Italy: mortgage rates rise to...

De Nora and green hydrogen, the stock also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy