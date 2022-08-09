The price of gas remains high with the Dutch TTF which, after yesterday’s drop of 1.6%, moves today on parity at 190.5 euros per MWh. Today the European Union regulation for the reduction of gas consumption will come into force until March 31, 2023, which provides for a voluntary reduction of the EU countries by 15% of gas consumption. This reduction will become mandatory in the event that the European Council decides the energy alert.

However, the European agreement provides for exceptions, including that for Italy which will only have to reduce consumption by 7%.

Meanwhile, our country continues to increase in all ways the stockpiles of natural gas in preparation for winter. At the moment, storage would be around 74% (above the European average), but at the beginning of October they should reach 90% of capacity, according to the Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani.