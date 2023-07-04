Home » gas or oil? This is how seniors get relief when replacing the heating system
Business

gas or oil? This is how seniors get relief when replacing the heating system

by admin
gas or oil? This is how seniors get relief when replacing the heating system

Whatever the traffic light government is doing, it’s doing it wrong. In the best case, it was well intentioned when she wrote in the original draft of the Building Energy Act (GEG) that a special rule should apply to homeowners over 80 years of age, which under certain circumstances would exempt them from a heating exchange in the home due to their age damage should exempt.

However, the push made waves. Those under 80 felt disadvantaged. Lawyers, consumer advocates and property owners’ associations sensed a breach of the principle of equality in accordance with constitutional law.

In the meantime, the special rule for over 80-year-olds in the current draft law has been removed without further ado. Now they will be helped financially in other ways.

See also  Upbeat Chinese Data, But Doubts Abound for U.S. Companies in China - WSJ

You may also like

Heat pump or gas heating? The Power of...

From the Campanian “Is Pop” to the Sardinian...

Samy ‘Rivers’ Expands Influence with Mei Mei: A...

Casino: here are the offers for the French...

Financial industry – Deutsche Bank wants longer working...

Fiat Topolino returns in quadricycle and electric format

Stock market podcast: Rivian, Tesla and Nio –...

Bank contract, Abi stalled on the renewal strategy

Climate-conscious flying: with a Tupperware and without a...

The companies, the family, the notary: this is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy