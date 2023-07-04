gas or oil? This is how seniors get relief when replacing the heating system

Whatever the traffic light government is doing, it’s doing it wrong. In the best case, it was well intentioned when she wrote in the original draft of the Building Energy Act (GEG) that a special rule should apply to homeowners over 80 years of age, which under certain circumstances would exempt them from a heating exchange in the home due to their age damage should exempt.

However, the push made waves. Those under 80 felt disadvantaged. Lawyers, consumer advocates and property owners’ associations sensed a breach of the principle of equality in accordance with constitutional law.

In the meantime, the special rule for over 80-year-olds in the current draft law has been removed without further ado. Now they will be helped financially in other ways.

