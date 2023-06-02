Gas, possible 11% cut in bills in May

Listen to the audio version of the article

The gas price trend in May, from 37.5 euros at the beginning of the month to just over 24 in recent days in Amsterdam, should lead to a cut in the bill for the protected market by 11%, from 92 cents euros per cubic meter in April to 82 cents, «a significant reduction, to the lowest level since the summer two years ago». This is the estimate of the president of Nomisma energia Davide Tabarelli. The calculation of the change in annual expenditure for a typical family indicates a saving of 140 euros, adds the expert to Ansa. The Arera will announce the tariff for the month of May for users of the protected market on 5 June.

«The sharp drop in international gas prices also soon unloads on bill rates which continue to collect reductions in the last 6 months after the flare-ups of 2022 caused by the Russia-Ukraine war – explains Tabarelli – Gas prices on the Amsterdam market are literally collapsed, from average values ​​in 2022 above 130 to the values ​​of these days, levels unthinkable just a few months ago. For electricity, “whose variations are quarterly, not monthly as for gas – recalls Tabarelli – a drop of 10% is looming, of about 2 cents per kWh, with the tariff returning to around 21 cents, even these minimums not seen for nearly two years.’ The decision will be taken by the authority at the end of June and will be valid from July 1 until the end of September, he adds. «The cut in average spending for the typical family will be 64 euros on an annual basis which, added to the savings on gas, brings the total to 204 euros: a partial refund of what the market had taken from families during 2022» observes the President of Nomisma Energy. These estimates naturally refer to the protected market (about 7 million, a third of the total), and the typical family is the one with average electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh per year and a committed power of 3 kW. «For the next few months it is difficult to think that the decline will continue and we must always remember that we are coming from two years of strong instability and that the war is far from over. But the worst seems to be over – concludes Tabarelli – there may be slight increases, but the astronomical values ​​​​of 2022 now seem impossible”.

Gas prices slightly above the lows reached on the eve of the Amsterdam market, with the price of TTF futures down to 23.070 euros against the 23 at the close yesterday 1 June.