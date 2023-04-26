Home » Gas, price below 39 euros per MWh: at its lowest since July 2021
The fall in natural gas prices continues on the TTF platform in Amsterdam. The contract for May drops 3.6% to 38.4 euros per megawatt hour. The reference future has not closed the session below 39 euros since the end of July 2021, specifically since 27 July. The contract for June is also below 39 euros, which drops by 3.6% to 38.6 euros.

On Monday 24 April it closed at 39.63 euros per MWh, after having reached a low of 39.11 euros. On Friday the 21st, the closing had been at 39.9 euros. By March 20, the value had dropped to 39.32.

The drop in prices has generally continued since the beginning of December 2022, when the last flare of 2022 was recorded, the terrible year of gas when the unprecedented figure of 339 euros per megawatt hour was reached on 26 August.

