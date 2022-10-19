The cold is slow to make itself felt in Europe and this first part of mild autumn favors the race to the bottom of the price of gas. A downward trend in prices that has been going on for almost two months now with prices that have deflated by almost two thirds compared to the historic peaks of August. A trend, which if confirmed also in the last part of October, could be the pass for good surprises on the bills front for families and businesses. In fact, at the beginning of November theHe is nurturingthe Energy Authority, will be called upon to speak out and in all likelihood one will materialize gas tariff down compared to previous months.

This new scenario rewards Arera’s recent choice to change the calendar for setting gas tariffs, i.e. abandoning quarterly adjustments and making them monthly with the intention of not making the effects of speculative fluctuations last long in the bills.

TTF price drops to 115 euros / mwh

Today, the futures of the TTF in Amsterdam, the European gas price benchmark, fell today to -10% a 115 euro per megawattora, on the lows since mid-June. With today’s one, there are four consecutive sessions of downtrends that have pushed the price of the TTF to a level that is 65% below the peaks reached in August in the 339 euro / mwh area.

Among the reasons behind the drop in the price of the last few days, in addition to the expectation for EU decisions at the next summit on 20-21 October, there is the very high level reached by the stocks that it shelters for next winter . But you also look at the climate factor. In fact, a “strong heat” is expected in south-western and central Europe in the next few daysaccording to a report Maxar. This trend is likely to continue for the most part of the region in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the EU will unveil a new emergency package which will include cooperation between states on purchases, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg News. The European Commission should also propose some transaction price limits on Dutch hub prices. The possible creation of a complementary index to that expressed by the TTF which looks at LNG prices is also on the agenda.

A Market Talks today we asked Simona Benedettini an opinion on the measures that the EU is preparing to take and on the reasons behind the drop in the price of gas.

Full storage and Scholz’s latest move

Meanwhile, as regards the diversification of energy sources, yesterday German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered an extension of the life of the three nuclear power plants remaining of the country

until mid-April 2023 to help alleviate the crisis.

The storage facilities of the gas in Europe they are about 92% full, above the five-year average for the time of year, aided by the warmer climate and high levels of imports of liquefied natural gas.