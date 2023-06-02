Home » Gas price in free fall, bills lighter: that’s how much
Gas price in free fall, bills lighter: that’s how much

Gas price in free fall, bills lighter: that’s how much

Bills in free fall, savings of up to 140 euros per family

Gas in free fall: the trend from 37.5 euros at the beginning of the month to just over 24 in the last few days in Amsterdam should lead to a cut in the bill for the protected market by 11%, from 92 euro cents per cubic meter in April to 82 cents, “a significant reduction, the lowest since the summer two years ago”. This is the estimate made by the president of Nomisma energia Davide Tabarelli.

The calculation of the change in annual expenditure for a typical family indicates a saving of 140 euros, added the expert to the Ansa news agency. The Arera will announce the tariff for the month of May for users of the protected market on 5 June.

