Last month, gas consumption in Europe fell considerably, giving breath to the turnaround in the price of TTF gas, which fell by more than two thirds compared to the historic peaks reached in August. Today the drop in prices is confirmed with futures expiring in December of the TTF gas which in Amsterdam marks over -8% in the 103 euro area per megawatt hour. Lower prices that have already translated into cheaper bills.

Three elements are contributing to the new drop in prices: stocks close to full capacity, forecasts of mild temperatures for the next two weeks and the reduction in consumption (down in October according to the French Engie by 22% y / y).

The mild climate has indeed given a great hand in curbing the demand for gas, with households keeping the heating off. But in addition to the hot weather, demand has been held back by rising prices, with many small industrial users shutting down their businesses to survive. This downsizing, coupled with strong LNG inflows and full storage sites, has helped to allay fears that governments will have to limit gas supplies to customers in the coming months.

According to data from Engie SA’s EnergyScan market analysis platform, total gas demand in Western Europe in October fell 22% from the previous year, driven by residential, commercial and small industrial users. But on the flip side, the electricity sector increased consumption by 14%.

So if the mild autumn helped to conserve fuel, the Power plants continue to burn increasing quantities to keep the lights on. There are “emerging signs of behavioral change regarding the use of heating,” said Julien Hoarau, Head of Analysis at EnergyScan. This helped exert “strong downward pressure on spot gas prices across Europe and strengthened the continent’s ability to balance its gas system this winter.”

While benchmark prices remain three times the average, a spate of nuclear plant outages in France and low hydroelectric production elsewhere have forced countries to burn more gas. Data shows that gas use for electricity generation in France more than doubled in October compared to the previous year, so last month Germany used around 40% more gas to power power plants. . Uncertainty continues to cloud the coming months, with supply and demand difficult to predict. The arrival of cold weather will inevitably make it more difficult to reduce demand, while price containment measures in some countries could curb the incentive to cut, as happened in Spain. Restarting European industry activities could also boost supplies, although an improvement in French nuclear production next year could reduce the use of gas for energy, Hoarau concluded.