Gas, price soaring. Isn’t the crisis over? FinanceOnline

return to rise in the price of gas, after months marked by a decline. On the Amsterdam market – a reference point for European trade – gas has seen a real explosion after the words of Leonhard Birnbaum, CEO of the German energy giant Eon, who explained that the crisis is not over. And that, above all, critical issues are expected for next winter.

The words of were enough Birnbaumreleased during a Bloomberg Television interview, to make the gas price at 40 euros per megawatt hour: an increase of 31% compared to the previous day. Today, around 2.30 pm, the price of gas fell slightly, settling at 36.00 euros.

The words of Eon’s managing director open the door to a worrying scenario, in view of next winter: with the lowering of temperatures, the demand for gas is obviously destined to increase. For the time being, however, i prices are far from the peaks recorded last summer – it used to be around 300 euros per megawatt hour – but in any case they continue to be double compared to those of two years ago.

Gas: what could happen in winter

“The crisis is not over”: Leonhard Birnbaum is convinced of this. But, above all, he says he looks forward to next winter with concern. The possibility of a repeat of a crisis like that of winter 2022 has decreased dramatically. Of course, however, one cannot be completely calm. Indeed, it is necessary to take into consideration the structural change that has been initiated following theEurope’s abandonment of Russian gas immediately after the outbreak of war with Ukraine.

In Europe, today as today, the gas inventories have reached quiet levels. In Europe the average is 87%, which even rises to 89% in Italy. The balances are, however, very delicate and it takes very little for them to jump. Part of the gas arriving from Russia has been replaced by that arriving from Qatar and the United States. Since there are no gas pipelines, the latter arrives in a different way: ships are used which can freely choose which port to dock in, choosing the nation that pays the most.

In short, lack of certainty of supply. To solve the problem it would be necessary to find other gas exporting countries, in order to avoid any risk in view of next winter.

The winter months will certainly weigh on gas prices, when consumption peaks. Last year the weather was relatively mild, but next winter we don’t know how it will be: i consumption could increase and send the system into difficulty. Birnbaum believes that if prices were to rise, it would be up to individual nations to decide whether or not to help consumers pay their bills.

Australia is also worrying

Attention is also being paid to Australia, one of the exporting nations of LNG (acronym for Liquefied Natural Gas). THE workers of Chevron Corp. and Woodside Energy Group Ltd. have threatened to strike which could have an impact on liquefied natural gas exports. The timing of the union action has not been clarified. Recall that last year Australia became one of the world‘s leading exporters of LNGshipping 82.0 million tonnes (Mt) of LNG2 worth $63 billion, a new world record.

Gas: conditioned only by Birnbaum’s words?

Ma because the price of gas has soared again? Birnbaum’s words and concerns about what is happening in Australia were enough. Some commodity analysts believe the sudden jump was most likely due to some traders rushing to close out their short positions on news of reduced supplies.

A decision dictated by the fact that Europe would not have been able to guarantee sufficient long-term LNG contracts, to be able to compensate for the stop on Russian gas imports.