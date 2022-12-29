The prices of natural gas in Europe they fell to levels seen before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. In detail, Dutch gas futures TTF for next month, the benchmark European contract, fell as much as -7.4% yesterday to 76.78 euros per megawatt hour – the lowest level in 10 months, according to data from Refinitiv.

This price was last recorded just before Russia launched its attack on Ukraine.

In yesterday’s session, the price recovered ground, reducing the decline to -2.8% on the day, a 80,55 euro.

Prices are recovering today, with the gas contract expiring in January 2023 jumping at around 10.30 am Italian time by more than 5%, to 86 euros per megawatt hour.

In any case, these prices are significantly lower than those recorded during the summer, when quotations above 300 euro/MWh.

In an effort to stem the price rise, the EU has implemented a number of measures, including mandatory gas storage and consumption reduction targets.

The latest drop comes later warmer-than-usual temperatures in northwestern Europewhich are expected to continue well into the new year.

With the heat reducing the demand for heating, Europe was able to replenish gas stocks after running out from mid-November, even during the cold spells of the first weeks of December.

From Christmas Eve Europe has sent more gas to storage facilities than it has withdrawn, with storage levels up 0.28% through Monday.

Capacity stood at 83.2% as of December 26, down from its mid-November high (95.6%), according to industry body Gas Infrastructure Europe as reported by the Financial Times.

The current level however, it is 30% higher compared to the same period last year, when Europe had unusually low levels of storage, and about 10% above the average of the previous five years.

Also reduced gas demand helped inventories: in November the EU reduced its needs by around a quarter of its five-year average, following a similar decline in October.

Analysts warn that Europe will be in a difficult position when it tries to replenish gas stocks next year, when the volume of gas supplied by Russian pipelines will be considerably lower and the liquefied natural gas market, hence the region depended this year, will remain characterized by a shortage of supply-

“To build up gas stocks for next winter, Europe will still have to consider what to do with its demand, with lower gas imports from Russian pipelines and with increased competition for LNG, as the Chinese economy is emerging from the pandemic [di coronavirus]”said Glen Kurokawa, head of energy sector at the consultancy firm CRU.

“If the TTF gas price continues to be lower, there may be an upward revision in the use of European industrial gas“, such as for the production of ammonia. “However, any increases could be limited, because industrial production costs will remain very high… European gas demand is likely to remain under pressure on a year-on-year basis into early 2023.”

European countries have been working on a package of measures to prevent energy prices from rising as they do in the summer. Before Christmas EU ministers have reached an agreement to limit gas prices in the block when they reach €180/MWh for three days and stand €35/MWh or more above global LNG prices. But heed the warning.