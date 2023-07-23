Gas prices collapse but not consumer prices: is it all speculation?

Gas plummeting, but prices still skyrocketing: has the Supervisory Authority taken action to verify that the accounts are correct?

25 August 2022 €321.40, 19 July 2023 €21.957 that is: minus 90% (ninety percent). The dates and the two prices shown above refer to Dutch TTF Natural Gas quotes and the abysmal difference concerns the daily gas prices that we use for automotive, in our homes, in our companies and in public places.

These quotations have dated a strong acceleration for inflation to take off and be there BCE, both the Federal Reserve could finally get their hands on interest rates. Our Government has done well to control prices and above all to give us a “peaceful” winter without the heartache of running out of heating; Thanksgiving we took care of it with the article: “From Ukraine to the gas alarm, thanks to those who worked hard not to let us miss it” – Affaritaliani.it (click here to read the article).

Now let’s get to the heart of the matter: why has the quotation which has fallen by 90% not yet aligned consumer prices? The sorry about the transport is no longer valid, because the existing regasification terminals have already discounted the transport prices and the new ones are adapting therefore will not still be a problem of speculation? Allow me just a brief parenthesis, oil in June 2022 had a price of $ 115.4 a barrel, on July 18, 2023 at the opening it was at 74.1, about 35% less. Question: Has the Guarantor for price surveillance taken action to verify that the accounts are correct? Can you with your authority manage to reduce costs and consequently inflation? Sorry for the brevity of the article, but today I’m not inclined to make comments, so I’ll leave this task to you. Thank you.

