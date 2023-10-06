Home » Gas Prices to Drop Like “Wet Feathers” as Crude Oil Retreats, Analyst Predicts
Gasoline prices are expected to decrease significantly in the coming weeks, according to oil analyst Tom Kloza. “If you’re a gas guzzler, you can find it for less than $2.99 a gallon in maybe half of all states,” Kloza stated. He predicted a decrease of $0.25 to $0.50 per gallon in retail sales, which will be noticeable to consumers.

The decline in gasoline prices is due to multiple factors, including the lowering of crude oil prices. Gasoline futures have already dropped by about $0.43 in the past week. The current national average for retail gasoline is $3.77 per gallon, compared to $3.84 a week ago, as reported by AAA.

The decrease in prices can also be attributed to lower demand for gasoline. Winter-grade fuel, which is cheaper to produce, has entered the market, leading to price declines in many areas. Additionally, gasoline demand has reached its lowest seasonal levels in 25 years, with a decrease from 9.46 million barrels to 8.78 million barrels in the last four weeks.

Oil prices have experienced a rapid decline this week after a significant increase in the previous quarter. The increase was primarily driven by OPEC+ production cuts, voluntary reductions from Saudi Arabia, and export restrictions from Russia. However, JPMorgan analysts recently predicted a slowdown in global oil demand for this quarter, resulting in a drop in crude prices.

On Thursday, West Texas Intermediate crude oil closed 2% lower at $82.31, following a 5% drop in the previous session. Brent international futures also fell, closing at $84.07 after suffering losses on Wednesday.

Overall, the decrease in crude oil prices and lower demand for gasoline are expected to lead to notable reductions in fuel costs for drivers.

