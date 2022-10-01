ROMA – Gas no longer arrives in Italy from Russia. Officially, it would be a technical problem: the flows that pass through the pipeline that crosses Ukraine. Slovakia and the Czech Republic stop in Austria. The Eni group, the holder of contracts with Gazprom, the energy giant controlled by the Moscow government, gave notice.

But while waiting to understand if there is actually an inconvenience to the infrastructure or if it is yet another retaliation from the Kremlin, the result does not change: at the access point to the Tarvisio pass, a cubic meter of gas has not entered this morning .

From the point of view of the raw material requirement, little or nothing changes. For a couple of months, flows have not exceeded 20 million per day, about 10% of the total consumed. Largely offset by arrivals from Algeria which have now reached 80 million on a daily average.

If you take it and give Snam on the system, it can be seen that for the day today 0.6 million cubic meters are expected in transit at Tarvisio, with the 53 at Mazara del Vallo where the Algerian gas transits from. On 30 September, for a comparison, 18.7 million had passed from the transit that connects us to the Russian fuel, on 31 August 34 million cubic meters.

If we add the other suppliers, we can say that Italy is “long” of gas: so much so in recent days, the same quantity arriving at Tarvisio ended up being exported to central and northern Europe, where in the last week prices are higher than in Italy. Indeed, one could almost say that from today Italy has become a “net exporter”: certainly from the Tarvisio pass, because 18 million cubic meters of gas are still being exported.

As mentioned, the communication arrived in the morning from Eni: “Starting today Gazprom it is no longer delivering gas to Eni since, according to its communications, it would not be able to comply with the obligations necessary to obtain the gas dispatching service in Austria where it should deliver it “, a company spokesman explained.” that Austria is continuing to receive gas at the delivery point at the Slovakia / Austria border. We are working to check with Gazprom if it is possible to reactivate the flows towards Italy “, he adds.

Difficult not to connect what happened with the decisions that have been taken at the level of the European Union. The Commission and the Member States have decided on a savings plan to do without Russian supplies and a decision on gas purchases could come next week. The governments have not yet decided whether the price limit should be applied to all suppliers or only to Russia. But Moscow has certainly not escaped the fact that between this and next winter the EU will become completely independent from Gazprom.

The news comes while the reconstructions of what happened on the Nord Stream continue to follow: according to intelligence sources cited by the German magazine Spiegel, Pipelines 1 and 2 were hit in four places by explosions with 500 kilos of TNT, the equivalent of the explosive power of an airplane bomb. German investigators took seismic readings to calculate the strength of the explosions. And they told the media that remote-controlled divers or robots may be able to visit the leak sites as early as this weekend.