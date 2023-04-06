The price of TTF gas futures for May traded in Amsterdam dropped sharply, dropping 2.79% to 43.33 euros per megawatt hour.

Gas, bill -13.4% compared to February LOUIS GRASSIA 04 April 2023



On Monday, the index had opened trading at 48.8 euros per megawatt hour before reaching a peak of 51.35 euros, while a week ago futures traded at levels similar to today’s closing.

Since the end of February, the TTF has fallen below the territory of 40 euros per megawatt hour, albeit with fluctuations up to 52.92 euros on 10 March.