The price of gas skyrockets and continues its run today, fueling fears of the inevitable increases that will affect all of Europe. On the subject, Paolo Scaroni, former CEO of Eni and today Deputy Chairman of Rotschild & Co., addresses various issues during the interview broadcast on “24 morning summer” on Radio 24. Including that of price speculation: ” The Amsterdam gas market is the most liquid market we have in Europe. Of course, that price is made both for real and speculative purchases, a bit like all markets and speculation works upwards but also downwards. If, for example, the North Stream were to restart even at half capacity tomorrow, it would see prices immediately plummet ”.

What to do in the face of the surge in gas prices? According to Scaroni, “one can only imagine a subsidy policy. I am rather skeptical about this price cap that our government has long tried to sell within the European Union, in the sense that these maneuvers that go against the market generally do not work, and, then, this one in particular. If in Europe we fixed a chunk of gas lower than what the Chinese or the Japanese or Koreans are ready to pay, we would not have gas and we would even lose the security of supply ”.

“Of course I don’t want to be particularly pessimistic. Today, however, we are living in a dramatic moment, and also in the future, when we have solved many of the problems, we must get used to having a higher cost of energy than that of the United States and also that of China, which will benefit from Russian gas not sold to us. ”, Adds Scaroni.