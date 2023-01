ROMA – “We could not go back on a measure that in my opinion is right”: the premier’s speech from Algiers Giorgia Meloni it is the tombstone of the negotiation between the government and petrol stations to avoid it 48 hour strike that will fire tonight at 7pm, barring last-minute news. “It’s the icing on the cake,” he says sadly Joseph Lostpresident of Faib Confesercenti.