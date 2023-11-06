Gas storage level 100.03 percent – ​​these risks remain

At the beginning of the heating season, the gas storage facilities in Germany are 99 percent full. Picture Alliance

The gas storage facilities in Germany are full. The level rose to 100 percent over the weekend.

The natural gas in the storage is sufficient as a reserve for a good two average cold winter months.

The starting position before winter is better than a year ago. However, three risks remain for gas supplies and gas prices.

The heating season has started since October with rather mild weather so far. Gas consumption is correspondingly low, and the worries about gas prices and gas supplies of a year ago seem far away. The gas storage facilities are completely full. The replenishment of liquid gas is ongoing via three terminals. The Federal Network Agency judges that the starting position is significantly better than a year ago. However, there remain three risks for rising gas prices, even for gas supplies in winter.

First of all, the positive development: the filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany rose to 100 percent over the weekend. It is well above the target of 95 percent as of November 1st. That’s going out Data from the European Gas Storage Association GIE out. The exact level on Sunday was 100.03 percent. A value over 100 percent is possible because different amounts of gas fit into the storage depending on the conditions such as the temperature. The 100 percent indicates the capacity under medium conditions.

The storage association stated the amount of natural gas stored at 254.92 terawatt hours. For comparison: According to the Federal Network Agency, 196 terawatt hours of natural gas were consumed in Germany in January and February 2023. According to the Federal Network Agency, a total of 847 terawatt hours of natural gas were consumed in the entire year of 2022. A terawatt hour is a billion kilowatt hours.

The following graphic shows the difference to the crisis year of 2022. The current level (blue line) is at the upper edge of the levels in the pre-war years 2018 to 2021 (gray area).

Filling level of the gas storage tanks in comparison

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

It is also clear how low the gas storage levels fell in the winter of 2021/22. Russia had partly operated storage facilities in Germany itself and let them run empty before the attack on Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has used its gas first as a threat and then as a weapon. Russia gradually restricted gas supplies and completely shut off the gas tap to Germany on September 1, 2022.

A good year later the verdict is made Federal Network Agency: “The gas supply in Germany is stable. Security of supply is guaranteed. The starting position for the winter of 2023/24 is significantly better than a year ago, but residual risks remain. “It is good news that the storage facilities are now 100 percent full. We are much better prepared for winter than we were last year,” said the president of the network agency, Klaus Müller. But it is too early to give a complete all-clear. “We ask people to think carefully about how much consumption can be saved.” If you use gas sparingly, you can save a lot of money. “An average household saved around 440 euros last year through careful gas consumption,” said Müller.

Read too

Current gas prices and gas supply: This is what you should know at the beginning of the heating season

Netzagentur itself is also paying attention. Before the start of the heating season, it rehearsed the emergency of a gas shortage and the rationing of gas for companies. Ministries, federal and state authorities, line operators and gas customers from industry took part in the exercise. Even full gas storage tanks do not offer a guarantee. There remain three main risks that gas could still become scarce and, above all, more expensive.

1. Risk: A long and cold winter

Gas consumption depends heavily on the weather. Temperatures, but also wind and hours of sunshine play a role. A longer cold period would immediately cause gas consumption to rise sharply, despite all efforts to save money. This became clear when the gas storage levels fell sharply on a few cold days in December 2022.

But initially there is no cold front in sight. On the contrary: The German Weather Service is predicting a “warmer than average winter,” said Müller.

2. Risk: Russia’s gas supplies to Southern Europe

Russia can once again use its gas as a weapon against Europe and thus against Germany. Many countries in eastern and southern Europe still obtain their natural gas predominantly from Russia. These include Austria, Italy and Hungary. The gas comes via two pipelines. One leads directly through Ukraine, another through the Black Sea. Both are war zones. If Russia restricts or stops deliveries, the affected countries would have to be supplied via the European energy network from Germany. Damage to the pipelines is also possible.

The risk has become even more noticeable because Ukraine has announced that it will no longer send gas from Russia to the West from 2025 at the latest. The transit contracts end in 2024. Russia had also already announced that it would not extend them. The question now is what will happen this winter 2023/24.

Read too

Ukraine stops transit of Russian gas: A quote from Robert Habeck shows how hard the new gas crisis can hit Germany

3. Risk: Damage to pipelines in the North and Baltic Seas

Europe, and therefore Germany, receives most of its natural gas via pipelines. The LPG terminals are important, but only an addition. But the pipelines are vulnerable. Damage, whether caused by accidents, sabotage or open attacks, can lead to reduced deliveries or, in the worst case, interrupt them completely. In late summer 2022, the Nord Stream 1 and 2 Baltic Sea pipelines were destroyed by explosions. The background is still not clear. As recently as October 8th, a pipeline between Finland and Estonia and a data cable in the Baltic Sea were damaged by external influences. Finland attributes this to a freighter flying the Chinese flag that damaged the cables with its anchor.

The head of the network agency, Klaus Müller, continues to urge people to use gas sparingly despite the high filling level of the gas accumulators. In the first warm weeks of autumn there were even savings of 50 percent compared to the average of previous years. But the vow comes when it gets colder.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Read too

Erste Bank raises its economic forecast – thereby supporting Robert Habeck’s thesis that the economy has bottomed out

.

Share this: Facebook

X

