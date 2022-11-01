Home Business Gas, that’s why bills will drop in October (but slightly)
Gas, that’s why bills will drop in October (but slightly)

Gas, that’s why bills will drop in October (but slightly)

Roma – For the most part we have to thank the weather, with a very mild start to autumn temperatures above average. But the savings policies initiated by businesses and households also had an impact. As well as the first hints of recessionwith a slowing of the industrial production. These are the main reasons that explain why the gas billin fact, it will remain almost unchanged for the month of October, with a decrease of a few percentage points.

