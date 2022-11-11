MILANO – The European Commission informs member countries that the EU executive’s proposal on the gas price ceiling will arrive next week. And the effect, at least on the market, seems to be immediate: plunging prices to Ttf the Amsterdama market criticized but still a reference for supplies from the Old Continent, with prices falling under 100 euros per megawatt hour.

Energy crisis: towards winter

“The Commission will present a detailed outline proposal for a market correction mechanism (” temporary gas price cap “) which takes into account the conditions and guarantees required by Member States, in time for Ministers to discuss it at the meeting of Energy ministers of November 24 “. This is the announcement that is given in a letter, reported by theAnsasigned by Ursula von der Leyen and the Czech Prime Minister Peter Fialato the rotating presidency of the EU, which was presented in the morning to the meeting of the representatives of the 27.

And, as mentioned, the effect on the prices is all there. During the session, gas continues to update the lows of the day and falls again at the end, traveling up to 98 euros (97.8) per megawatt hour, bringing the decline to 13.7%, again on the mid-June levels.

The European document acknowledges that “over the next year, markets are likely to remain difficult. The Commission will be ready to present the assessment of a potential shortage of gas supplies to the next European Council”. Only a few days ago von der Leyen, speaking in the European Parliament, warned: “At the end of this winter, the next filling season” of gas storage “it will be even more challenging” and “next summer Europe may not have around 30 billion cubic meters of gas to fill our depots. “” We will face three main obstacles: Russia may decide to completely shut off its gas supply to Europe “and” global liquefied natural gas capacity will not grow fast enough to fill this gap, “he explained. the president. “Third, growth in Asia could absorb most of this additional LNG.”

EU, Commission cuts growth: + 0.3% in 2023. The government: “But we are aiming for 0.6%” by our correspondent Claudio Tito

11 November 2022



Hence, in today’s document, the concept returns: “Our main challenge, therefore, is to make sure that we have a sufficient amount of gas available before winter 2023/24 to fill the storage. For this it is necessary to access the markets in a more coordinated way, as part of our common energy platform for aggregation of demand and joint purchasing, maintaining our efforts to reduce demand and trying to stabilize markets and prices, “the letter reads. With which, in fact, von der Leyen wanted to respond to the requests, in writing first, to the Eurochamber then, arrived from the President of the EU Council, Charles Michelwhich on Wednesday reprimanded the Commission itself saying: “It is time to act”.

The president recalled that in parallel with the price cap, “the Commission is making the EU Energy Platform operational with the Commission’s legal proposal of October 18. Once adopted, the Commission will begin to collect demand and supply offers and organize tenders for demand by the EU and the Energy Community, including Ukraine and Moldova. The Commission is accelerating its diplomatic efforts towards gas producing countries and companies “, reads the text co-signed by the Commission and the Czech Presidency.