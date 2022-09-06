Home Business Gas, the EU is studying the possibility of intervening on the Amsterdam market
Business

Gas, the EU is studying the possibility of intervening on the Amsterdam market

by admin
Gas, the EU is studying the possibility of intervening on the Amsterdam market

The European Commission is studying the possibility of intervening on the Title Transfer Facility (Trf), the market in Amsterdam where the European reference price for natural gas is fixed. This is what we learn from a non-paper that will be on Friday on the table of the EU energy ministers. Among the options under consideration emerges the possibility of “subjecting the Ttf to financial supervision” by ESMA, “to avoid possible speculative moves” and the hypothesis of “developing further benchmarks” for gas “complementary” to the Ttf “To ensure a better functioning of the market” and better respect the differences between countries.

See also  The stock exchanges today, June 15th. Price lists hanging from Fed decisions. Extraordinary ECB summit on market reaction to rate hikes

You may also like

Carbon dioxide nowhere to be found: fizzy drinks...

Wall Street does not recover, Nasdaq -1%. Treasuries...

Beijing Stock Exchange: Form an initial scale as...

The Joint Working Group on Hydrogen Metallurgy Standards...

Hera swerves again today, Kepler removes the buy

Really not on the A16?It is rumored that...

The stock exchanges of today 6 September. EU...

For the children of coffee farmers, Sumida River...

Gas: Mite presents the National Plan for the...

Interbrand Announces 2022 China’s Best Brand Haier Remains...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy