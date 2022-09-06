The European Commission is studying the possibility of intervening on the Title Transfer Facility (Trf), the market in Amsterdam where the European reference price for natural gas is fixed. This is what we learn from a non-paper that will be on Friday on the table of the EU energy ministers. Among the options under consideration emerges the possibility of “subjecting the Ttf to financial supervision” by ESMA, “to avoid possible speculative moves” and the hypothesis of “developing further benchmarks” for gas “complementary” to the Ttf “To ensure a better functioning of the market” and better respect the differences between countries.