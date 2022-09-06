MILANO – “In order to reduce the risks associated with a potential total interruption of flows from Russia during the coming winter and to respond to European requests in terms of reducing consumption for the period 2022-2023, it is appropriate to immediately implement measures to contain national consumption of gas”. This is what is stated in the “National plan for the containment of natural gas consumption” of Ministry of Ecological Transition. A plan that the government intends to lead to a reduction in consumption of 5.3 billion cubic meters of gas. , “considering the maximization of electricity production from fuels other than gas (approximately 2.1 billion cubic meters of gas) and the savings associated with the containment of heating (approximately 3.2 billion cubic meters of gas), to which are added the measures behavioral to be promoted through user awareness campaigns for the purpose of a more virtuous behavior in consumption “.

As for savings, the Mite indicates a reduction of one degree in the heating of buildings, to 17 with more or less 2 degrees of tolerance for buildings used for industrial, artisanal and similar activities, to 19 with more or less 2 degrees of tolerance for all other buildings. In the ad hoc regulation it is then indicated that “the operating limits of thermal plants, with respect to the provisions of paragraph 2 of article 4 of Presidential Decree no. 74/2013, are reduced by 15 days as regards the ignition period (postponing 8 days for the start date and 7 days for the year end date) and 1 hour for the daily duration of ignition “. However, the text specifies that sensitive users are reserved (e.g. hospitals, shelters, etc.)

The recommended measures: from lowering the boiling water to stop at stand by

The MiTe then makes a list of behaviors “to be promoted”. These include “the reduction of the temperature and duration of the showers, the use also for winter heating of the electric heat pumps used for summer air conditioning, the lowering of the fire after boiling and the reduction of the oven ignition time , the use of the dishwasher and washing machine with full load, the disconnection of the power plug of the washing machine when not in use, the switching off or insertion of the low consumption function of the refrigerator when on vacation, do not leave the TV, decoder on standby , DVD, the reduction of the hours of lighting of the bulbs. “

In detail, the text of the plan states, “it has been estimated that maximizing coal and oil production from existing power plants regularly in service would contribute to a reduction of approximately 1.8 billion for the period 1 August 2022 – 31 March 2023. of Smc “. This is what is stated in the national plan for the containment of natural gas consumption. “Under the hypothesis of maximizing the potential starting from October 2022, the use of gas for about 290 million m3 of gas would be avoided, while, starting from November 2022, it would be just over 200 million m3 of gas (assuming a thermoelectric production yield of 56.4%, as in the ENEA analysis on potential savings in the residential sector). Therefore, this measure estimates an overall contribution of gas savings, in the reference period, of 2.1 billion of m3 of natural gas “, we read.