The gas bill falls for families still under protection. Despite the records in the wholesale markets last summer, with the application of the new monthly update method of the Arera it was possible to intercept the significant reductions in the cost of raw materials in recent weeks. The typical family, for consumption made in October, will receive a bill with a reduction of -12.9% compared to the cost of the third quarter of 2022. This was announced by Arera in a press release.

Based on the new calculation method introduced in July by the Arera, the component of the price of gas to cover supply costs (Cmemm), applied to customers still under protection, is updated as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market. (the Psv day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month. For the month of October, the price of the gas raw material (Cmemm), for customers with contracts under protection conditions, is therefore set at 78.05 euro / MWh, equal to the average of the prices recorded daily during the entire month just ended.

As envisaged by the “Bis Aid” decree, for the whole of the fourth quarter Arera eliminated general system charges for the gas sector as well, also confirming the application of the negative Ug2 component to the benefit of gas consumption up to 5,000 cubic meters / year. Interventions which, together with the confirmation of the 5% VAT reduction on gas, support the generality of gas users. Also in compliance with the Aid Decree bis, until the end of the year the strengthening of the social bonus for gas is also confirmed, aimed at families with an Isee level of up to 12,000 euros 1 The typical family has an average gas consumption of 1,400 meters cubes per year. (threshold that rises to 20,000 euros for large families). The bonuses are paid directly into the bill to all eligible families, provided that they have requested an Isee for the year 2022.