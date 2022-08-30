The price of gas falls below 260 euros, after the flare-ups of the past few weeks, and returns to the levels of mid-August. The market is looking at the openings in Europe on the gas-electricity decupling front and on the price cap. In Amsterdam, prices stood at 257 euros per megawatt hour, with a decline of 5.5%, after hitting a daily low of 242 euros. In London, the price drops to 465p per Mmbtu, a 26% drop.

The reaction of the stock exchanges

And the stock exchanges thank you. The European stock exchanges, in fact, rebounded after the latest negative performances on fears of a strong acceleration on the increase in rates by central banks to combat inflation. The specter of an economic recession still remains on the markets while the tension on government bonds eases and the price of gas, as mentioned, is down after the flare-ups of recent weeks. On the currency front, the euro against the dollar rises above par at 1.003 in London. The stoxx 600 area index gains 0.9%. Among the main lists show the muscles Frankfurt (+ 1.4%), Paris (+ 1.1%), Madrid (+ 1%) and London (+ 0.5%). In the light of the technology sector (+ 1.7%) together with cars (+ 1.5%). The banks (+ 1.9%) are tense as they look to higher profits thanks to the increase in interest rates. Utilities do not shine (+ 0.1%), with the price of gas falling below 260 euros (258 euros) per megawatt hour, recording a 5.3% drop in Amsterdam. The prices in London also fell, where they stood at 400 pennies at the Mmbtu (-26.6%). Negative performance for the energy equity sector (-0.2%), with little movement in oil. WTI stands at $ 97 per barrel (+ 0.03%) and Brent at $ 104 (-0.2%).