Home Business Gas, the price drops below 260 euros: it returns to the levels of mid-August
Business

Gas, the price drops below 260 euros: it returns to the levels of mid-August

by admin
Gas, the price drops below 260 euros: it returns to the levels of mid-August

The price of gas falls below 260 euros, after the flare-ups of the past few weeks, and returns to the levels of mid-August. The market is looking at the openings in Europe on the gas-electricity decupling front and on the price cap. In Amsterdam, prices stood at 257 euros per megawatt hour, with a decline of 5.5%, after hitting a daily low of 242 euros. In London, the price drops to 465p per Mmbtu, a 26% drop.
The reaction of the stock exchanges
And the stock exchanges thank you. The European stock exchanges, in fact, rebounded after the latest negative performances on fears of a strong acceleration on the increase in rates by central banks to combat inflation. The specter of an economic recession still remains on the markets while the tension on government bonds eases and the price of gas, as mentioned, is down after the flare-ups of recent weeks. On the currency front, the euro against the dollar rises above par at 1.003 in London. The stoxx 600 area index gains 0.9%. Among the main lists show the muscles Frankfurt (+ 1.4%), Paris (+ 1.1%), Madrid (+ 1%) and London (+ 0.5%). In the light of the technology sector (+ 1.7%) together with cars (+ 1.5%). The banks (+ 1.9%) are tense as they look to higher profits thanks to the increase in interest rates. Utilities do not shine (+ 0.1%), with the price of gas falling below 260 euros (258 euros) per megawatt hour, recording a 5.3% drop in Amsterdam. The prices in London also fell, where they stood at 400 pennies at the Mmbtu (-26.6%). Negative performance for the energy equity sector (-0.2%), with little movement in oil. WTI stands at $ 97 per barrel (+ 0.03%) and Brent at $ 104 (-0.2%).

See also  News: Evergrande sells aircraft to raise funds to repay debts due | Debt default | Epoch Times

You may also like

Unicredit launches 16 new Fixed Cash Collect Worst...

The first stop in Shanghai | Jianyi China...

СҵӪ Ϊƽе춨_йҾŻ

The stock exchanges today, August 30th. The Powell...

The end of the legend!Kazuo Inamori once came...

Iliad does not break through (for now) in...

my country’s first million-ton carbon capture, utilization and...

First stop to industry revenues

Ascension Wanli Zhifu Jiangsu | Aokan Technology shares...

Industry, turnover down after five months: -0.2% in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy