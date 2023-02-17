Home Business Gas, the price falls below 50 euros: never so low for 18 months. Here because
Business

Gas, the price falls below 50 euros: never so low for 18 months. Here because

by admin
Gas, the price falls below 50 euros: never so low for 18 months. Here because

Gas prices down, while the EU Stock Exchanges are feeling the effects of the monetary tightening by the Fed and the ECB

Collapse the prezzo of the gas to the TTF of Amsterdamslipping under the 50 euro al megawattora and reaching its lowest level since September 1, 2021, 18 months total. At the Dutch hub the March contract marks a drop of about 6% to 49.96 euros. The week is starting to close with a drop of almost 7%. In short, positive numbers for Europe whole, which seems to be leaving behind the “fear” of energy supply that spread this summer. What has changed in these months? The collapse in the price of gas below the threshold of 50 euros per megawatt hour is certainly linked to three factors precise: the winter season now winding down characterized by temperature anomalous above average, the full European stocks that have reached the threshold of about 65%, le record imports of liquefied gas (LNG) from the United States and beyond is the continuous work, both on the internal and Community front, by energy diversification.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  No penalty for six!This accounting firm has been severely fined by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for its two consecutive years of financial fraud and signed a "protection agreement" with it | China Securities Regulatory Commission|*ST Xinyi_Sina News

You may also like

Wall Street: The trend of DJ, S&P 500...

B&B Hotels focuses on the North American market...

Stop the tax credit, where the Superbonus bubble...

Letta and the caress of Meloni with the...

Government, Meloni fears the “variable” Berlusconi. Every day...

Microtech: equity crowdfunding reaches 2.7 million

Cinecittà, full theaters and positive accounts returned a...

ChatGPT and Google search do not have to...

Meta prepares new cuts, negative evaluations for thousands...

Does Carfagna blow Calenda’s place? The Third Pole...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy