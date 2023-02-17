Gas prices down, while the EU Stock Exchanges are feeling the effects of the monetary tightening by the Fed and the ECB

Collapse the prezzo of the gas to the TTF of Amsterdamslipping under the 50 euro al megawattora and reaching its lowest level since September 1, 2021, 18 months total. At the Dutch hub the March contract marks a drop of about 6% to 49.96 euros. The week is starting to close with a drop of almost 7%. In short, positive numbers for Europe whole, which seems to be leaving behind the “fear” of energy supply that spread this summer. What has changed in these months? The collapse in the price of gas below the threshold of 50 euros per megawatt hour is certainly linked to three factors precise: the winter season now winding down characterized by temperature anomalous above average, the full European stocks that have reached the threshold of about 65%, le record imports of liquefied gas (LNG) from the United States and beyond is the continuous work, both on the internal and Community front, by energy diversification.

