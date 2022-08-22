MILANO – The gas market restarts with tension at a thousand, after the news on Friday that Gazprom will again close, for three days between 31 August and 2 September, the flows towards the West on Nord Stream 1, for alleged “maintenance”. The reference price for the European market, at the Ttf in Amsterdam, had only partially discounted these changes on the last day of trading. And today he is making up for it with interests.

The record of prices and the German fears

After the record closing on Friday at 257.4 euros per MWh, the opening at Ttf of Amsterdam set a new record. At the opening of trading, the contract expiring in September reached the price of 266.75 euros per MWh, but after a few minutes it reached a new peak in the 275 euros area, soon expanded to 282 euros by mid-morning. On the other hand, the gap with respect to the oil trend widens, which in recent days comes down on fears of a global economic easing and a drop in oil demand in China.

In short, Putin’s strategy of tension seems to be working. Germany is the epicenter of concerns and, after talking about the need to save 15-20% of consumption and having studied a plan to prioritize the transit of convoys carrying coal over passenger ones (to power plants with alternative sources), Economy Minister Robert Habeck returned to saying words that do not reassure: “We still have a very critical winter ahead of us. We must expect Putin to further reduce the gas,” he explained to the German broadcaster ARD from Canada, where he is traveling with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

But it is the prospect of Europe as a whole that arouses fears, as is also shown by the fact that the euro slips below par against the dollarfor a few minutes: the greenback is rewarded as a safe haven asset, the recession clouds gather on the single currency.

The Italian front. Read: “National price roof”. Algeria covers half the needs

The issue is also very hot in Italy, where the government has also pursued a strategy of diversification of sources that has made it possible to find more consistent alternatives to Russia. A factor that certainly does not completely shelter, in view of next winter. Regasifiers and renewables, other pieces of the plan to become independent from Moscow, will only be able to make their contribution later in time.

For the moment, Algeria’s role as a reference partner is emerging. According to Snam’s latest projections, 174 million cubic meters of gas should arrive in Italy today. In particular, 68 million will arrive from Mazara del Vallo, through the Algerian Transmed, 31 from Tarvisio (Russian methane), 23 from Melendugno (via Tap), 13.6 from Passo Gries (Russian via Germany), 7.3 from Gela (Libya ), 9.9 thanks to the Panigaglia regasification terminal and 12.3 from Gln in Livorno. National production will bring just 8.7 million cubic meters to the system. Today’s requirement is quantified at 129 million cubic meters, while exports are equal to 8.4 million (via Tarvisio): today 41 million cubic meters will be used for storage.

Of interventions to alleviate the desperate situation of businesses and families, the leader of the Democratic Party spoke, Enrico Letta. “I feel this responsibility: the price of electricity and gas have risen by more than a thousand percent, first with the increase in materials first and then with the war. I launch a five-point proposal to address this issue as the main theme of the electoral campaign “, explained a Radio 24. And so you have brought out a workhorse of Italy in Europe, which Letta would apply even if only independently. “The first is very strong, but we have to put a nationwide ceiling on the price of electricity in Italy. We have to misalign renewable energy prices from others, so as not to suffer from these tremendous increases,” she explained. Then, in the program: “A social light contract for businesses and families. The third (point, ed.), The doubling of the tax credit for businesses, from June to September. And then the other two points: a national plan for energy saving, really done, and continuing on policies to reach the European gas price ceiling and incentives for renewables “, added Letta.