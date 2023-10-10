Gas, the price surge continues. Is it already panic buying?

The race of the gods does not stop gas prices in Europe due to supply concerns triggered by the Middle East conflict between Israel and Hamas and expectations of lower-than-expected temperatures in the coming months. The price of natural gas futures contracts listed in the Netherlands (Ttf) for the month of November rise 11% a 49 euro/Mwhbut the price of the December contract also revolves around 48 euro/Mwh.

“In the current geopolitical context, it is difficult to imagine a crisis with worse consequences for Italian and European energy security than that which could arise from a conflict in the Middle East. He writes in a note Francesco Sassi, Rie-Ricerche Industriali ed EnergetichAnd. “Italy and Europe have become massively dependent on imports of crude oil and refined products from the Middle East. Due to the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation, explains Sassi, “imports of natural gas from countries such as Qatar, Egypt and Oman have also become even more important.”

Furthermore, the surge in prices of the European benchmark, the TTF, was also caused by the recent closure of the Tamar field, requested directly by the government of Israel for safety reasons. Added to this is also the investigation into the leak of the underwater gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

Chevron closes Tamar field

Gas exports from Israel to Egypt have decreased 20% in the last 48 hours following the closure of Tamar field, requested by the Israeli government for security reasons. The shutdown of the Tamar field in the Mediterranean has reduced Egyptian imports of Israeli gas to approx 650 million of cubic meters per day, according to what anonymous sources told Bloomberg.

“Today, the threat of export disruptions, cross sanctions, production restrictions from the OPEC+ alliance or even attacks on Oil & Gas infrastructure across the region are to be considered primary factors of market destabilization and it is no coincidence that we are witnessing a “panic buying” on the markets as has not been seen since September 2022, writes Sassi, in the aftermath of the events relating to the Nord Stream gas pipeline. THEn just two days we witnessed a +25% on front-month quotes on the TTF index.”

In detail, Israel has ordered the closure of the Tamar gas field managed by the US giant Chevron, citing security problems while clashes between the military forces of the State of Israel and Hamas are intensifying. The Israeli government has not informed Egypt of any blockade of the larger Leviathan gas field, one of the officials said.

The two deposits Tamar e Leviathan they are the largest discoveries off Israel in the past two decades. The two deposits help meet the internal needs of the state of Israel and allow exports to neighboring countries, Jordan and Egypt.

Gas leak from a pipeline in Finland

Finland has opened an investigation into leaks from the underwater gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia over suspicions of a deliberate act of destruction.

For the moment there are no definitive conclusions on the investigation. Authorities are expected to provide more details on the investigation later this afternoon. The accident reportedly caused an “unusual” drop in pressure in the pipeline, which forced operators to stop flows to neighboring countries last Sunday, October 8.

“It is likely that the damage to the gas pipeline and communication cable is the result of external activity,” the Finnish president writes on X (formerly Twitter) Sauli Niinistö. Meanwhile, according to reports in the Finnish media, the Helsinki government suspects that Russia is behind the sabotage.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Finland in May 2022, about a week after the Nordic country said it would apply for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The region is now increasingly dependent on liquefied natural gas flows from the United States.

According to Sassi “on the markets, the main production and export problems can today be seen outside the Middle Eastern area. On the one hand, it confirms that the tensions between unions and Chevron in Australia they could hit LNG production as early as next week. On the other hand, increasingly insistent rumors have emerged that the Finnish authorities investigating the loss of pressure and subsequent leakage of methane from the Balticonnector gas pipeline, which connects Finland and Estonia, are directing the investigations towards a “deliberate act of destruction”. All things considered, we are far from out of the energy crisis and just on the verge of a turbulent winter,” concluded Sassi.